Raleigh’s logistics and procurement scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know their way around contracts, ERP systems, and order flows.

Here are several solid roles in Raleigh, NC worth a look this week.

Employer: Egnyte

Egnyte Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid office; also listed for Draper, UT; Mountain View, CA; Remote US)

(hybrid office; also listed for Draper, UT; Mountain View, CA; Remote US) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $190,000/year (base pay range across U.S.)

Lead the full order-to-invoice and deployment process for a global SaaS company, managing a team of order management specialists. You’ll own Salesforce CPQ/Billing workflows, partner with finance and revenue teams, and drive process improvements using Salesforce, NetSuite, and an internal billing app.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh work)

(supporting City of Raleigh work) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (multi-year opportunity)

Full-time (multi-year opportunity) Salary: Not listed

Handle complex government procurement and contracting from bid through close-out, acting as a key advisor between City departments, vendors, and the City Attorney’s Office. Good fit if you have 3+ years public procurement experience, know bid/contract language, and like improving processes and training others.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh work)

(supporting City of Raleigh work) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (multi-year opportunity)

Full-time (multi-year opportunity) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of procurement analysts and oversee large-scale purchasing and contracting for City departments. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years government procurement experience, know NC public purchasing law, and want to supervise staff while shaping City-wide procurement strategy and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.