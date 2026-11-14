Raleigh’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of campus, corporate, and specialty office roles. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Craftbridge Digital

Craftbridge Digital Location: Listed in Raleigh, NC (role is full-time, remote anywhere in the U.S. )

Listed in (role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is heads-down data work: cleaning up old records, keying in info from PDFs and scans, and checking imports in Excel/Google Sheets. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, learning budget, and home office support.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC (supporting leaders on Pacific Time)

(supporting leaders on Pacific Time) Type: Full-time

Salary: $35,500 – $109,120 (range varies by location; bonus eligible)

High-touch support for senior leaders: calendars, travel, meetings across time zones, and confidential documents. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday/vacation, and more firm benefits.

Employer: North Carolina State University – NCARS

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-month recurring

Anticipated Hiring Range: $65,000 – $68,000

Support top leaders in agricultural research with complex calendars, events, travel, and financial paperwork. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, 12 holidays, tuition help, wellness and childcare perks) and a clear mission-driven environment.

Employer: Century Fire Protection

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office support for fire alarm and sprinkler teams: proposals, inspection reports, purchase orders, invoices, and customer scheduling. Good fit if you like detailed paperwork and keeping projects and inspections on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, hybrid options, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.