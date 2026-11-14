undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raleigh
📋 Raleigh Admin & Clerical Roles with Multiple $65K+ Opportunities
2 days ago
Raleigh’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of campus, corporate, and specialty office roles. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Data Entry Clerk (Remote from U.S.)
- Employer: Craftbridge Digital
- Location: Listed in Raleigh, NC (role is full-time, remote anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is heads-down data work: cleaning up old records, keying in info from PDFs and scans, and checking imports in Excel/Google Sheets. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, learning budget, and home office support.
Executive Concierge – PST
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Raleigh, NC (supporting leaders on Pacific Time)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $35,500 – $109,120 (range varies by location; bonus eligible)
High-touch support for senior leaders: calendars, travel, meetings across time zones, and confidential documents. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday/vacation, and more firm benefits.
Executive Assistant – Agricultural Research
- Employer: North Carolina State University – NCARS
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time, 12-month recurring
- Anticipated Hiring Range: $65,000 – $68,000
Support top leaders in agricultural research with complex calendars, events, travel, and financial paperwork. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, 12 holidays, tuition help, wellness and childcare perks) and a clear mission-driven environment.
Administrative Assistant – Fire Protection
- Employer: Century Fire Protection
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office support for fire alarm and sprinkler teams: proposals, inspection reports, purchase orders, invoices, and customer scheduling. Good fit if you like detailed paperwork and keeping projects and inspections on track.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, hybrid options, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.