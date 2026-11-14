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Raleigh
🚌 Raleigh Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local & OTR Openings
13 days ago
Raleigh’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from local routes to high‑pay OTR work.
CDL Driver (Class A)
- Employer: QXO
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training)
This role is all about safely hauling building materials to job sites and helping load/unload. Good fit if you have Class A CDL, 12+ months experience, and don’t mind physical work and all-weather conditions.
Independent Courier Contractor Driver
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)
- Pay: $225–$250 per day (fixed daily rate per route)
- Vehicle: Must provide your own cargo van
Run 7‑day‑a‑week routes delivering 60–120 packages over 50–150 miles. Great if you want daily work, independence, and already own a cargo van.
26' Box Truck – Over The Road Truck Driver
- Location: Based in Raleigh, NC (OTR, on the road)
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Pay: $1,000 per week
- Perks: Hotel and fuel cards, paid tolls
Drive a 26' box truck OTR (CDL not required) with a typical Mon–Fri schedule plus some weekends. You’ll need a clean MVR, NC license, DOT medical, OTR + ELD + FMCSA experience.
Independent Medical Courier Contractor
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor
- Pay: $2,200–$3,900 per week
- Vehicle: Personal vehicle, van, or box truck
Transport medical items between facilities, using your own vehicle and mobile routing tools. Best for drivers with route/courier experience who want higher earning potential and don’t mind manual handling.
Delivery Driver (non CDL)
- Employer: American Tire Distributors
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.75/hour
Deliver tires to local customers, unload and stage products, and sometimes run a forklift or pallet jack. Good for someone with 1–2 years driving or delivery experience who wants local, home‑daily work.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in Raleigh open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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