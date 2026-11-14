Raleigh’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from local routes to high‑pay OTR work.

Employer: QXO

QXO Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes 401(k) match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training)

This role is all about safely hauling building materials to job sites and helping load/unload. Good fit if you have Class A CDL, 12+ months experience, and don’t mind physical work and all-weather conditions.

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)

Pay: $225–$250 per day (fixed daily rate per route)

(fixed daily rate per route) Vehicle: Must provide your own cargo van

Run 7‑day‑a‑week routes delivering 60–120 packages over 50–150 miles. Great if you want daily work, independence, and already own a cargo van.

Location: Based in Raleigh, NC (OTR, on the road)

Type: Full-time, Contract

Pay: $1,000 per week

Perks: Hotel and fuel cards, paid tolls

Drive a 26' box truck OTR (CDL not required) with a typical Mon–Fri schedule plus some weekends. You’ll need a clean MVR, NC license, DOT medical, OTR + ELD + FMCSA experience.

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Independent Contractor

Pay: $2,200–$3,900 per week

Vehicle: Personal vehicle, van, or box truck

Transport medical items between facilities, using your own vehicle and mobile routing tools. Best for drivers with route/courier experience who want higher earning potential and don’t mind manual handling.

Employer: American Tire Distributors

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75/hour

Deliver tires to local customers, unload and stage products, and sometimes run a forklift or pallet jack. Good for someone with 1–2 years driving or delivery experience who wants local, home‑daily work.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation roles in Raleigh open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.