Raleigh’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—lots of field roles, tech accounts, and a few six-figure options if you’ve got experience. Here are several solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Farel

Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site, 30–40% travel early on)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work a defined list of North American airlines selling a modern operating system for carriers. Heavy relationship-building, in-person meetings, and long B2B tech sales cycles—great if you like complex, strategic deals.

Employer: CMC Electric

Location: Clayton / Raleigh-area, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Potentially $150,000–$200,000/year (base + strong commission)

Sell Generac generators and electrical services with company-provided leads and marketing support. Strong earning upside, health benefits, and growth in a family-oriented electrical company.

Employer: Bug Out Service (Rentokil family)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Year 1 OTE $75,000+; top earners $120,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

Sell commercial pest management services across industries like hospitality and healthcare. Day-one benefits, lots of training, and a mix of sales, site inspections, and territory development.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Raleigh, NC (office-based, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a sales team for chromatography and mass spectrometry products, owning strategy, forecasting, and people leadership. Ideal for someone with deep life sciences sales experience and 5+ years managing reps.

Employer: BG Staffing (BGSF)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based role visiting 60+ multifamily properties a week to support local sales with outreach, events, and social content. Good fit if you’re outgoing, organized, and want flexible, entry-level marketing experience.

Employer: Ipsen

Location: Raleigh-based region (covers NC, SC, VA, MD, DE, WV)

Type: Full-time, heavy travel (up to ~80%)

Salary: Base $162,000–$235,000 + bonus eligibility

High-level field marketing role building relationships with hepatology and GI KOLs for a rare disease brand. Lots of congress work, speaker programs, and strategic KOL engagement across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.

Employer: Everpure

Location: Lehi, NC or Santa Clara, CA office (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $91,800–$157,300 + potential incentives/equity

Own post-sales relationships for enterprise IT/data center customers, driving adoption, renewals, and QBRs. Great if you’ve done technical customer success or account management in SaaS or infrastructure.

Employer: Synerfac Technical Staffing

Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected earnings: Year 1 $45K–$65K, Year 2 $60K–$90K, Year 3 $75K–$125K (base + uncapped commission)

Cold call, prospect, and set meetings for a technical staffing firm, with strong training and clear earning growth over time. Good launchpad if you’re competitive and new to B2B sales.

Employer: Pareto USA (for client)

Location: Hybrid, Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 base + $15,000–$20,000 uncapped OTE

Prospect senior executives at major companies, build a pipeline, and book meetings for Sales Directors. Strong first-year earnings, clear progression, and full tech stack provided.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (Raleigh band): $142,800–$193,200 base + RSUs + incentives

Own strategic healthcare and life sciences accounts, selling large cloud transformation and AI/modernization programs. High-impact, complex deal role for someone with deep HCLS and cloud sales experience.

Employer: Regency Centers

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid; also open to Atlanta or Jacksonville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run consumer marketing, social/digital, and events for shopping centers across the Southeast and Upper Midwest. Mix of brand, events, sponsorships, and digital campaigns with strong benefits and hybrid schedule.

Employer: GrowPro Landscaping

Location: Raleigh–Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Comp: Base salary + uncapped commission (amount not listed)

Pure hunter role opening new commercial landscape maintenance accounts via door-knocking, cold calls, and networking. Great if you love outside sales, rejection doesn’t faze you, and you want a clear path to senior roles.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Raleigh, NC (regional travel up to ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000 base

Lead growth and retention for large facilities-services accounts (janitorial, engineering, parking, more). You’ll own client relationships, cross-sell services, and drive P&L performance across a multi-site region.

Employer: Ecolab Life Sciences

Location: Remote, US (East Coast preferred; travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Total Compensation Range: $157,900–$236,900 (base + target incentive)

Build strategic partnerships with EPCs and cleanroom firms to get Ecolab’s contamination-control solutions specified into pharma/biopharma projects. Suited for someone with deep life sciences project and BD experience.

Employer: Right of Way Equipment

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (company truck provided)

Year-round inside sales role for Toro, Stihl, Echo and more, with a mix of inbound leads and outbound calling. Daytime hours only (no evenings/Sundays) and a company truck if you’ve got a clean driving record.

Employer: Eurofins (Viracor BioPharma)

Location: Remote, supporting Southeast territory (Raleigh-based candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Flexible; commission-eligible (exact range not listed)

Grow clinical trials and biopharma lab services across the Southeast, selling biomarkers, vaccines, and bioanalysis solutions. Great if you have 5+ years in pharma/biotech and want a regional BD role with travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.