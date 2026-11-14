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📣 Raleigh, NC Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Raleigh’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—lots of field roles, tech accounts, and a few six-figure options if you’ve got experience. Here are several solid openings worth a look.
Account Executive, Raleigh (On-site)
Employer: Farel
Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site, 30–40% travel early on)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work a defined list of North American airlines selling a modern operating system for carriers. Heavy relationship-building, in-person meetings, and long B2B tech sales cycles—great if you like complex, strategic deals.
Generator and Electrical Salesman
Employer: CMC Electric
Location: Clayton / Raleigh-area, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Potentially $150,000–$200,000/year (base + strong commission)
Sell Generac generators and electrical services with company-provided leads and marketing support. Strong earning upside, health benefits, and growth in a family-oriented electrical company.
Account Executive
Employer: Bug Out Service (Rentokil family)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Year 1 OTE $75,000+; top earners $120,000+ (base + uncapped commission)
Sell commercial pest management services across industries like hospitality and healthcare. Day-one benefits, lots of training, and a mix of sales, site inspections, and territory development.
Manager, Instrument Sales
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Raleigh, NC (office-based, heavy travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a sales team for chromatography and mass spectrometry products, owning strategy, forecasting, and people leadership. Ideal for someone with deep life sciences sales experience and 5+ years managing reps.
Marketing Associate (Area Marketing / Community Outreach)
Employer: BG Staffing (BGSF)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Field-based role visiting 60+ multifamily properties a week to support local sales with outreach, events, and social content. Good fit if you’re outgoing, organized, and want flexible, entry-level marketing experience.
Thought Leader Liaison, Iqirvo, Carolinas
Employer: Ipsen
Location: Raleigh-based region (covers NC, SC, VA, MD, DE, WV)
Type: Full-time, heavy travel (up to ~80%)
Salary: Base $162,000–$235,000 + bonus eligibility
High-level field marketing role building relationships with hepatology and GI KOLs for a rare disease brand. Lots of congress work, speaker programs, and strategic KOL engagement across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.
Customer Success Manager – Commercial Segment
Employer: Everpure
Location: Lehi, NC or Santa Clara, CA office (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Base $91,800–$157,300 + potential incentives/equity
Own post-sales relationships for enterprise IT/data center customers, driving adoption, renewals, and QBRs. Great if you’ve done technical customer success or account management in SaaS or infrastructure.
Sales – Entry Level (Sales Development Representative)
Employer: Synerfac Technical Staffing
Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Projected earnings: Year 1 $45K–$65K, Year 2 $60K–$90K, Year 3 $75K–$125K (base + uncapped commission)
Cold call, prospect, and set meetings for a technical staffing firm, with strong training and clear earning growth over time. Good launchpad if you’re competitive and new to B2B sales.
Sales Development Associate {PR-1562711:NC}
Employer: Pareto USA (for client)
Location: Hybrid, Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000 base + $15,000–$20,000 uncapped OTE
Prospect senior executives at major companies, build a pipeline, and book meetings for Sales Directors. Strong first-year earnings, clear progression, and full tech stack provided.
Senior Professional Services Sales Executive, AWS ProServe HCLS
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary (Raleigh band): $142,800–$193,200 base + RSUs + incentives
Own strategic healthcare and life sciences accounts, selling large cloud transformation and AI/modernization programs. High-impact, complex deal role for someone with deep HCLS and cloud sales experience.
Property Marketing Manager
Employer: Regency Centers
Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid; also open to Atlanta or Jacksonville)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run consumer marketing, social/digital, and events for shopping centers across the Southeast and Upper Midwest. Mix of brand, events, sponsorships, and digital campaigns with strong benefits and hybrid schedule.
Sales and Business Developer
Employer: GrowPro Landscaping
Location: Raleigh–Durham, NC
Type: Full-time
Comp: Base salary + uncapped commission (amount not listed)
Pure hunter role opening new commercial landscape maintenance accounts via door-knocking, cold calls, and networking. Great if you love outside sales, rejection doesn’t faze you, and you want a clear path to senior roles.
Regional Account Manager
Employer: ABM Industries
Location: Raleigh, NC (regional travel up to ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000–$125,000 base
Lead growth and retention for large facilities-services accounts (janitorial, engineering, parking, more). You’ll own client relationships, cross-sell services, and drive P&L performance across a multi-site region.
Senior Business Development Manager – EPC
Employer: Ecolab Life Sciences
Location: Remote, US (East Coast preferred; travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Total Compensation Range: $157,900–$236,900 (base + target incentive)
Build strategic partnerships with EPCs and cleanroom firms to get Ecolab’s contamination-control solutions specified into pharma/biopharma projects. Suited for someone with deep life sciences project and BD experience.
Inside Sales / Landscaping Equipment
Employer: Right of Way Equipment
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (company truck provided)
Year-round inside sales role for Toro, Stihl, Echo and more, with a mix of inbound leads and outbound calling. Daytime hours only (no evenings/Sundays) and a company truck if you’ve got a clean driving record.
Business Development Director (Viracor, South East)
Employer: Eurofins (Viracor BioPharma)
Location: Remote, supporting Southeast territory (Raleigh-based candidates eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Flexible; commission-eligible (exact range not listed)
Grow clinical trials and biopharma lab services across the Southeast, selling biomarkers, vaccines, and bioanalysis solutions. Great if you have 5+ years in pharma/biotech and want a regional BD role with travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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