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⚖️ Raleigh Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Raleigh’s legal market is busy right now, with options from fintech to aviation to boutique firms. If you’re barred in NC (or can be soon), there’s a nice mix of in‑house, remote, and law‑firm roles to explore.
Associate General Counsel
- Employer: Delta Dental of North Carolina
- Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mid‑senior in‑house role handling a wide range of work: contracts, insurance filings, M&A, governance, compliance, and litigation support. You’ll advise leadership directly and help shape policies at a fast‑growing insurer named a Best Employer in North Carolina. NC bar and 5+ years’ experience required.
Corporate Paralegal
- Employer: flyExclusive
- Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the General Counsel at a fast‑growing private aviation company. You’ll manage transactions, contracts (including aircraft and membership deals), board materials, and corporate records while working closely with sales and high‑net‑worth clients. 3+ years’ paralegal/transaction support experience required.
Attorney – Civil Litigation
- Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for mid-sized firm)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 base, DOE
Defense‑side civil lit role with a focus on commercial liability and transportation, plus professional negligence/product liability. You’ll jump straight into research, discovery, motions, depositions (including experts), hearings, and trials. 3+ years’ civil litigation and active NC bar required.
M&A Attorney
- Employer: Ascendion (recruiting for client)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000 – $250,000 base + bonus
Corporate/M&A role focused on venture financings (seed through later rounds), private company deals, and some fund work. You’ll draft and negotiate term sheets, stock purchase agreements, SAFEs, notes, and more. 1–5+ years’ corporate/VC/transactional experience and strong deal drafting skills needed.
Corporate / M&A Transactional Associate Attorney (Fully Remote)
- Employer: gpac (confidential NC business-law boutique)
- Location: Fully remote, tied to Raleigh or Winston-Salem office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, not listed
Boutique firm role with fully remote flexibility and direct client contact. Work on M&A, formations, governance, and commercial contracts with mentorship and complex matters but fewer big‑firm layers. 2+ years’ corporate/transactional experience and NC bar (or quick admission) required.
Counsel II, Commercial
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Remote-first (US-based; Raleigh eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (base, US):
- CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $185,000 – $245,000
- All other states (incl. NC): $164,000 – $224,000
Transactional counsel role on Affirm’s Commercial (Revenue) team, negotiating complex global commercial agreements and building playbooks and templates. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ tech/fintech transactional experience, strong privacy knowledge (GLBA, CCPA, GDPR, etc.), and like high‑volume deal work in a remote‑first setup.
Medical Malpractice Attorney
- Employer: Poulin Willey Anastopoulo
- Location: Raleigh, NC (role can sit anywhere in South Carolina)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 base + bonus percentage
Trial‑heavy plaintiff role focused on medical malpractice and personal injury. You’ll run your own caseload from filing through verdict, handling motions, depos, mediations, and trials with strong staff support. Active South Carolina bar and 3+ years’ med‑mal trial experience required.
Manager, AML/KYC Managed Services, Financial Crime Compliance (Remote U.S.)
- Employer: AML RightSource
- Location: Remote U.S. (Raleigh-based candidates eligible; hybrid if near OH or AZ offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $87,000 annually
- Application Deadline: November 30, 2026
Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team for a global financial crime compliance provider. You’ll own performance metrics, quality, client delivery, and process improvements, with room to grow in a consulting/managed‑services environment. 5+ years’ AML/KYC/financial crime experience and 2+ years’ people management required.
If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume this week, and send in an application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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