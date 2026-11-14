Raleigh’s legal market is busy right now, with options from fintech to aviation to boutique firms. If you’re barred in NC (or can be soon), there’s a nice mix of in‑house, remote, and law‑firm roles to explore.

Employer: Delta Dental of North Carolina

Delta Dental of North Carolina Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Mid‑senior in‑house role handling a wide range of work: contracts, insurance filings, M&A, governance, compliance, and litigation support. You’ll advise leadership directly and help shape policies at a fast‑growing insurer named a Best Employer in North Carolina. NC bar and 5+ years’ experience required.

Employer: flyExclusive

Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support the General Counsel at a fast‑growing private aviation company. You’ll manage transactions, contracts (including aircraft and membership deals), board materials, and corporate records while working closely with sales and high‑net‑worth clients. 3+ years’ paralegal/transaction support experience required.

Employer: Taylor Root (recruiting for mid-sized firm)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 base, DOE

Defense‑side civil lit role with a focus on commercial liability and transportation, plus professional negligence/product liability. You’ll jump straight into research, discovery, motions, depositions (including experts), hearings, and trials. 3+ years’ civil litigation and active NC bar required.

Employer: Ascendion (recruiting for client)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $170,000 – $250,000 base + bonus

Corporate/M&A role focused on venture financings (seed through later rounds), private company deals, and some fund work. You’ll draft and negotiate term sheets, stock purchase agreements, SAFEs, notes, and more. 1–5+ years’ corporate/VC/transactional experience and strong deal drafting skills needed.

Employer: gpac (confidential NC business-law boutique)

Location: Fully remote, tied to Raleigh or Winston-Salem office

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, not listed

Boutique firm role with fully remote flexibility and direct client contact. Work on M&A, formations, governance, and commercial contracts with mentorship and complex matters but fewer big‑firm layers. 2+ years’ corporate/transactional experience and NC bar (or quick admission) required.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first (US-based; Raleigh eligible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (base, US): CA/WA/NY/NJ/CT: $185,000 – $245,000 All other states (incl. NC): $164,000 – $224,000



Transactional counsel role on Affirm’s Commercial (Revenue) team, negotiating complex global commercial agreements and building playbooks and templates. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ tech/fintech transactional experience, strong privacy knowledge (GLBA, CCPA, GDPR, etc.), and like high‑volume deal work in a remote‑first setup.

Employer: Poulin Willey Anastopoulo

Location: Raleigh, NC (role can sit anywhere in South Carolina)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 base + bonus percentage

Trial‑heavy plaintiff role focused on medical malpractice and personal injury. You’ll run your own caseload from filing through verdict, handling motions, depos, mediations, and trials with strong staff support. Active South Carolina bar and 3+ years’ med‑mal trial experience required.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Remote U.S. (Raleigh-based candidates eligible; hybrid if near OH or AZ offices)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $87,000 annually

Application Deadline: November 30, 2026

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team for a global financial crime compliance provider. You’ll own performance metrics, quality, client delivery, and process improvements, with room to grow in a consulting/managed‑services environment. 5+ years’ AML/KYC/financial crime experience and 2+ years’ people management required.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume this week, and send in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.