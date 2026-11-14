undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raleigh
💻 Raleigh IT Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Openings
13 days ago
Raleigh’s tech scene is buzzing right now—remote, hybrid, and on-site roles are all in play, from junior engineers to principal architects. Here are some of the strongest IT openings hiring around the Triangle this week.
Solutions Architect, Business Technology Security (Workday)
- Employer: DoorDash
- Location: Raleigh, NC (remote-friendly, market-based pay)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,000 – $150,000 base + equity
Own the Workday security architecture that powers DoorDash’s global People systems. Great fit if you have 5–7 years HRIS/Workday Security experience and enjoy high-visibility, design-focused work with senior leaders.
Tech Consulting – FinTech EPM Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Anywhere in US)
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
- Salary (Raleigh band): $102,500 – $187,900
Join EY’s Enterprise Performance Management team helping clients with planning, forecasting, and consolidation tools like Anaplan, Oracle EPM, OneStream, Tagetik. Ideal for someone with 2–4+ years consulting and modern EPM tool experience.
Lead Software Engineer – CIAM & Fraud Solutions (Remote)
- Employer: First Citizens Bank
- Location: Remote – open to Raleigh and other US markets
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,000 – $175,000 base
Lead engineering for customer identity, access, and fraud on a major digital banking transformation. Heavy Java/Spring, APIs, OAuth2/OIDC, Kafka, CI/CD and technical leadership; great if you like secure, high-scale financial systems.
Database Administrator (DHHS)
- Employer: Intellibee Inc
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time (State DHHS project)
Manage Oracle/SQL Server/MySQL/PostgreSQL databases for NC DHHS, with a focus on performance tuning, security, backups, and cloud DBs (Azure/AWS/GCP). Best for senior DBAs with 7+ years experience and comfort in compliance-heavy environments.
.NET Core Developer (DHHS HIV Program)
- Employer: Intellibee Inc
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
Enhance a .NET Core web app supporting the state’s HIV program. You’ll work with .NET Core, Breeze, MSSQL, IIS, Windows Server, plus SAML SSO, virtualization, and some Linux/containerization.
Database Administrator – Hybrid (DHHS)
- Employer: InfoStride
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid, 1910 Human Services Lane)
- Type: Contract
Senior DBA role for NC DHHS covering install, tuning, security, DR, and cloud migration across major DB platforms. Hybrid schedule with webcam or in-person interviews.
Epic Clinical Documentation (ClinDoc) Analyst – Remote
- Employer: Ventures Unlimited Inc
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Remote)
- Type: Contract (W2)
For Epic ClinDoc–certified pros with 7+ years experience. You’ll support and build clinical documentation workflows across nursing, rehab, behavioral health, and long-term care, including on-call rotation.
Guidewire Business Systems Analyst (ClaimCenter)
- Employer: Ahura Workforce Solutions
- Location: Onsite – Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time or Contract
Onsite Guidewire ClaimCenter BSA role in P&C insurance. Requires 5+ years Guidewire BSA, active ClaimCenter certification, and strong commercial lines experience (Workers Comp, Marine, Commercial Auto).
Software Development Manager, Management Plane
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Raleigh band): $184,900 – $250,200 base + RSUs + bonus
Lead a team building next-gen management APIs and infrastructure for AWS’s global network. Great fit if you have 7+ years engineering + 3+ years management and love large-scale distributed systems.
Workday SCM Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
- Salary: $144,600 – $265,100
Lead Workday Supply Chain implementations across large enterprises. You’ll manage clients, multiple workstreams, and full lifecycle projects (6+ go-lives) with 8+ years SCM ERP and 4+ years Workday.
Integration Engineer III – Multiple Integration Tools
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time, Consulting
- Salary: $131,000 – $218,300
Hands-on API & integration engineer role using tools like Boomi, MuleSoft, Workato, Informatica, plus AWS/Apigee/Azure Logic Apps. You’ll design complex integrations, EDI flows, and mentor junior devs.
Software Engineer Intern
- Employer: Red Hat
- Location: Raleigh, NC (plus other cities)
- Type: Full-time Internship
Work with mentors on real projects in RHEL, OpenShift, Ansible, AI, using Python, Golang, Java, JavaScript. Great entry point if you’re early in your software engineering journey and want open-source experience.
Senior Database Administrator – Hybrid (DHHS)
- Employer: Chandra Technologies, Inc
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time (State DHHS project)
Very similar DHHS DBA role focused on multi-DB (Oracle/SQL Server/MySQL/PostgreSQL), performance, security, and cloud DBs. State government experience is a plus.
Application Systems Java Developer – Hybrid
- Employer: Chandra Technologies, Inc
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time (DHHS OCME)
Full-stack backend role using Java (Spring Boot), Python, REST/microservices, SQL and some Perl/legacy modernization. You’ll build APIs, automation tools, and integrations for the NC Chief Medical Examiner’s office.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time, Director level
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Lead Appian BPM architecture and delivery, plus cloud/network design and integrations. You’ll set technical direction, manage portfolios, and work directly with execs on large automation programs.
Manager, Data Science (LLMs & RAG)
- Employer: Archer recruiting for LexisNexis
- Location: Raleigh, NC (flexible hours)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,400 – $192,300 base + bonus
Lead a team building LLM/RAG-based legal AI—think drafting contracts and memos with grounded retrieval. Requires 3+ years managing LLM teams, strong Python + LangChain/LLM tooling, and production RAG experience.
Software Engineer II, Backend (Streaming)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Remote-first)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Raleigh band): $146,000 – $206,000
Join the Streaming team working on Kafka, Flink, AWS, Kubernetes and backend services in Python or Kotlin. Good for engineers with 1.5+ years experience who like data infrastructure and event-driven systems.
Software Engineer I, Backend (Continuous Delivery)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Remote-first)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Raleigh band): $115,000 – $165,000
Early-career backend role on the Continuous Delivery team, improving CI/CD, deployment workflows, and dev experience using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes.
Principal Engineer, GDC Storage – Google Cloud
- Employer: Google
- Location: Raleigh or Durham, NC (plus other hubs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $307,000 – $427,000 base + 30% bonus + equity
Principal-level role owning storage and data protection for Google Distributed Cloud. Requires 15+ years cloud, 10+ years enterprise storage, and deep experience with large-scale distributed storage systems.
SAP Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead SAP S/4HANA and core ERP data migration programs—strategy, mapping, cutover, and quality. Great for SAP leaders who enjoy complex data work and executive-facing delivery.
If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.