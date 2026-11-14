Raleigh’s tech scene is buzzing right now—remote, hybrid, and on-site roles are all in play, from junior engineers to principal architects. Here are some of the strongest IT openings hiring around the Triangle this week.

Employer: DoorDash

DoorDash Location: Raleigh, NC (remote-friendly, market-based pay)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,000 – $150,000 base + equity

Own the Workday security architecture that powers DoorDash’s global People systems. Great fit if you have 5–7 years HRIS/Workday Security experience and enjoy high-visibility, design-focused work with senior leaders.

Employer: EY

Location: Raleigh, NC (Anywhere in US)

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Salary (Raleigh band): $102,500 – $187,900

Join EY’s Enterprise Performance Management team helping clients with planning, forecasting, and consolidation tools like Anaplan, Oracle EPM, OneStream, Tagetik. Ideal for someone with 2–4+ years consulting and modern EPM tool experience.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Remote – open to Raleigh and other US markets

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $175,000 base

Lead engineering for customer identity, access, and fraud on a major digital banking transformation. Heavy Java/Spring, APIs, OAuth2/OIDC, Kafka, CI/CD and technical leadership; great if you like secure, high-scale financial systems.

Employer: Intellibee Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (State DHHS project)

Manage Oracle/SQL Server/MySQL/PostgreSQL databases for NC DHHS, with a focus on performance tuning, security, backups, and cloud DBs (Azure/AWS/GCP). Best for senior DBAs with 7+ years experience and comfort in compliance-heavy environments.

Employer: Intellibee Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Enhance a .NET Core web app supporting the state’s HIV program. You’ll work with .NET Core, Breeze, MSSQL, IIS, Windows Server, plus SAML SSO, virtualization, and some Linux/containerization.

Employer: InfoStride

Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid, 1910 Human Services Lane)

Type: Contract

Senior DBA role for NC DHHS covering install, tuning, security, DR, and cloud migration across major DB platforms. Hybrid schedule with webcam or in-person interviews.

Employer: Ventures Unlimited Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC (Remote)

Type: Contract (W2)

For Epic ClinDoc–certified pros with 7+ years experience. You’ll support and build clinical documentation workflows across nursing, rehab, behavioral health, and long-term care, including on-call rotation.

Employer: Ahura Workforce Solutions

Location: Onsite – Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time or Contract

Onsite Guidewire ClaimCenter BSA role in P&C insurance. Requires 5+ years Guidewire BSA, active ClaimCenter certification, and strong commercial lines experience (Workers Comp, Marine, Commercial Auto).

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (Raleigh band): $184,900 – $250,200 base + RSUs + bonus

Lead a team building next-gen management APIs and infrastructure for AWS’s global network. Great fit if you have 7+ years engineering + 3+ years management and love large-scale distributed systems.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC (Travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Salary: $144,600 – $265,100

Lead Workday Supply Chain implementations across large enterprises. You’ll manage clients, multiple workstreams, and full lifecycle projects (6+ go-lives) with 8+ years SCM ERP and 4+ years Workday.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC (Travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time, Consulting

Salary: $131,000 – $218,300

Hands-on API & integration engineer role using tools like Boomi, MuleSoft, Workato, Informatica, plus AWS/Apigee/Azure Logic Apps. You’ll design complex integrations, EDI flows, and mentor junior devs.

Employer: Red Hat

Location: Raleigh, NC (plus other cities)

Type: Full-time Internship

Work with mentors on real projects in RHEL, OpenShift, Ansible, AI, using Python, Golang, Java, JavaScript. Great entry point if you’re early in your software engineering journey and want open-source experience.

Employer: Chandra Technologies, Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (State DHHS project)

Very similar DHHS DBA role focused on multi-DB (Oracle/SQL Server/MySQL/PostgreSQL), performance, security, and cloud DBs. State government experience is a plus.

Employer: Chandra Technologies, Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (DHHS OCME)

Full-stack backend role using Java (Spring Boot), Python, REST/microservices, SQL and some Perl/legacy modernization. You’ll build APIs, automation tools, and integrations for the NC Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Director level

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Lead Appian BPM architecture and delivery, plus cloud/network design and integrations. You’ll set technical direction, manage portfolios, and work directly with execs on large automation programs.

Employer: Archer recruiting for LexisNexis

Location: Raleigh, NC (flexible hours)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,400 – $192,300 base + bonus

Lead a team building LLM/RAG-based legal AI—think drafting contracts and memos with grounded retrieval. Requires 3+ years managing LLM teams, strong Python + LangChain/LLM tooling, and production RAG experience.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Raleigh, NC (Remote-first)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Raleigh band): $146,000 – $206,000

Join the Streaming team working on Kafka, Flink, AWS, Kubernetes and backend services in Python or Kotlin. Good for engineers with 1.5+ years experience who like data infrastructure and event-driven systems.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Raleigh, NC (Remote-first)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Raleigh band): $115,000 – $165,000

Early-career backend role on the Continuous Delivery team, improving CI/CD, deployment workflows, and dev experience using Python or Kotlin, AWS, MySQL, Kubernetes.

Employer: Google

Location: Raleigh or Durham, NC (plus other hubs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $307,000 – $427,000 base + 30% bonus + equity

Principal-level role owning storage and data protection for Google Distributed Cloud. Requires 15+ years cloud, 10+ years enterprise storage, and deep experience with large-scale distributed storage systems.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead SAP S/4HANA and core ERP data migration programs—strategy, mapping, cutover, and quality. Great for SAP leaders who enjoy complex data work and executive-facing delivery.

If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.