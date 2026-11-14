Raleigh’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like recruiting, people ops, and building culture. Here are several solid roles with clear paths to grow.

Employer: Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns full-cycle recruiting for Data & Analytics talent (data scientists, engineers, AI/ML, software) across the Americas. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years recruiting technical roles, like partnering with senior leaders, and want a mix of experienced-hire and campus recruiting in a global consulting environment.

Employer: Delta Oaks Group

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday office hours

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, bonus, advancement opportunities

Hands-on HR support role covering recruiting coordination, engagement, HRIS, benefits, payroll support, and compliance. Great for someone with 2+ years in HR/admin/recruiting who wants broad experience, close work with an HR Generalist, and a people-focused, fast-paced office.

Employer: Planned Parenthood South Atlantic (PPSAT)

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid, flexible schedule)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Salary: $54,338–$67,973 annually

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HRA, 403(b) with match, PTO, holidays, year-end office closure, EAP

Lead full-cycle recruiting for mission-driven healthcare roles, with a focus on diverse talent pipelines and community partnerships. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of recruiting experience, care about reproductive health and equity, and want a mix of remote work plus occasional travel in the region.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Raleigh employers are growing fast, and strong HR talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.