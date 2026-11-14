Raleigh’s food scene is busy and hiring across cafes, hotels, and restaurants. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open right now.

Employer: FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group)

FLIK Independent School Dining (Compass Group) Location: Ravenscroft School, Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Full-time, Pay: $16.50–$17.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running at a private school—steady weekday schedule, no late nights. Includes free meals, uniforms with laundering at select locations, and access to health, retirement, and other benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (includes free meals while working)

Lead shifts in a busy fast-casual spot while learning store operations and team leadership. Comes with flexible schedules, free on-shift meals, health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear paths into management.

Employer: Drift Coffee & Kitchen

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Serve coffee and fresh food in a modern café focused on warm, genuine hospitality. Offers 401(k) matching, employee discounts, flexible schedule, and room to grow with training and advancement.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Raleigh, NC (WakeMed location)

Type: Listed as Internship (functions like a management role)

Listed as Internship (functions like a management role) Pay: Competitive pay plus quarterly bonuses

Be part of the bakery-café leadership team, running shifts and coaching staff. Full-time perks include free on-shift meals, paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and leadership development.

Employer: Kisco Senior Living

Location: Magnolia Glen, Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (11:30am–7:45pm, 2 days off/week)

Full-time (11:30am–7:45pm, 2 days off/week) Pay: $20.50–$23.00/hour (DOE)

Cook for a senior living community with a set schedule and no late nights. Strong benefits: paid vacation and sick time, 7 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and a free meal each shift.

Employer: Brier Creek Country Club (Invited)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time (weekends/holidays as needed)

Part-time (weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level line cook role at a private country club, working under experienced chefs. You’ll handle prep, station setup, and basic cooking, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off if you move into full-time.

Employer: Hooters

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: In-person server role

In-person server role Pay: $2.13/hour (plus tips)

High-energy serving job where you’re the face of the brand, focusing on guest interaction and fun. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, and employee discounts, with chances to travel and join events.

Employer: The Fix Raleigh

Location: 4111 New Bern Ave, Suite 145, Raleigh, NC

Type: Not listed (likely part-time)

Not listed (likely part-time) Pay: Base pay plus tips

Small, tight-knit coffee shop looking for a reliable barista who can also help with social media. Good fit if you like a small team, regulars, and a mix of drink-making and online posting.

Employer: Concord Hospitality

Location: Marriott Crabtree, Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, 11pm–7am

Full-time, Pay: $17.00/hour

Overnight front-desk role handling check-ins, reports, and hotel safety. Full-time benefits include medical/dental/vision, life and disability coverage, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and discounted hotel rooms.

Employer: Eastcut Sandwich Bar

Location: Raleigh, NC 27604

Type: Part-time (day and/or night shifts)

Part-time (day and/or night shifts) Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hour

Hands-on back-of-house role in a scratch kitchen, mixing dishwashing, prep, and cleaning. Strong perks for a part-time job: PTO for all staff, 6 weeks paid parental leave, healthcare help for full-time, and a daily $15 dining credit.

If something looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Raleigh hospitality jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.