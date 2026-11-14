Raleigh’s leadership job market is busy right now, from tech and AI product roles to hands-on operations and construction management. Here are several standout management openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first, based in Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000–$206,000 (Sapphire U.S. range)

Lead complex security programs that protect Affirm’s products and data. You’ll partner with InfoSec, IT, and Engineering to turn risk priorities into clear roadmaps, drive vulnerability remediation, and improve security operations at scale.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500–$212,280+ range (location-dependent)

Own the lifecycle of internal or commercial tech products, from strategy through launch and end-of-life. This role sits at the intersection of business, UX, and engineering, leading AI-enabled transformation projects and mentoring teams.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Raleigh, NC (The Grove community)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.10–$26.00/hour

Help run a busy multifamily community, supporting leasing, resident relations, budgeting, and team leadership. Good fit if you have 3+ years in property management and want a clear path into full property management.

Employer: CyberCoders (Top ENR Mechanical Contractor)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year, plus bonus & vehicle package

Lead large HVAC and piping projects for data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. You’ll own budgets, schedules, change orders, and coordination across field teams and subs. (Note: similar CyberCoders posting also exists; role details are the same.)

Employer: Michael Page (for employee-owned contractor)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $160K base + vehicle allowance + bonuses + ESOP

Run large commercial and industrial projects for a 100% employee-owned builder with a strong safety and stability track record. Great for PMs who want ownership, high-profile work, and long-term wealth-building.

Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western

Location: Raleigh, NC area

Type: Full-time

Support planning, scheduling, safety, quality, budgets, and subcontractors on complex transportation projects. Ideal for early-career construction leaders with 4+ years’ experience aiming to grow into full PM roles.

Employer: Archer recruiting for LexisNexis

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,300–$158,800/year + bonus (U.S. national range)

Own AI-powered legal product capabilities end-to-end, from discovery and hypothesis testing to launch and training. Great fit if you have strong product management experience and want to shape how lawyers use generative AI.

Employer: EY

Location: Anywhere in U.S.; open to Raleigh-based candidates

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,400–$235,300/year (for most U.S. locations)

Lead clinical research and healthcare transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and providers. You’ll connect research strategy with operations, manage large programs, and help clients modernize clinical trials and R&D.

Employer: RE Media Co.

Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC 27629

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year

Keep photo/video and marketing projects on track for real estate clients across central NC. You’ll coordinate schedules, client communication, content planning, and invoicing while working closely with the owner and creative team.

Employer: EmployBridge – ProLogistix

Location: Client site near Raleigh/Durham, NC

Type: Full-time

Oversee staffing operations at a warehouse client site, from recruiting and onboarding to attendance, safety, and performance reporting. Includes benefits, monthly bonus potential, and a mix of HR, operations, and client-facing work.

Employer: The Scion Group

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Help run a student housing community, leading staff, resident accounts, facilities coordination, and leasing performance. Good step for property pros who want P&L exposure and to act as GM when needed.

Employer: Merion Pest Control

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $70,000–$90,000/year + bonus potential

Run the Raleigh branch, leading technicians, operations, and customer experience for a growing pest control company. Great for service-operations leaders who like building teams, managing KPIs, and owning a local market.

Employer: Akoya

Location: Remote-first, with Raleigh, NC as a talent hub

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year

Support corporate strategy, pricing, and market intelligence for an open finance data network. You’ll build financial models, analyze competitors and regulation, and work directly with executives across product, growth, and engineering.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Raleigh leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.