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Raleigh
🛒 Raleigh Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
13 days ago
Raleigh’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from banks and grocery stores to auto shops and tech support. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles here.
Consumer Loan Collections Specialist II
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help members get back on track with past-due consumer loans. This role is phone-heavy and detail-focused, perfect if you’re calm under pressure and interested in finance and compliance.
Bilingual Branch Wholesale Product Specialist (Spanish)
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: 121 Tryon Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour
Work with commercial paint customers, recommend products, and help hit store sales goals. Great fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, like hands-on work (mixing/tinting paint), and don’t mind lifting.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store running smoothly. Good for someone with basic car knowledge who wants a path to grow in automotive retail.
FT Pricing Coordinator
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 7713 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep shelf tags and prices accurate across the store and support a smooth shopping experience. Ideal if you’re organized, like working on your feet, and enjoy a mix of customer contact and back-of-store tasks.
Customer Service Rep (Apartment Leasing)
- Employer: General Services Corporation (GSC)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities mentioned)
Welcome prospects, give tours, handle applications, and support resident events and renewals. Great if you have 1+ year in sales/customer service, like people-focused work, and want strong benefits.
Teller – Raleigh Wakefield Commons
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: 10941 Forest Pines Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle everyday banking transactions, greet customers, and refer them to bankers for more complex needs. Good entry into banking if you have at least 6+ months of customer-facing experience and can work Saturdays.
Multi-Store Shift Supervisor – #634
- Employer: Sheetz
- Location: Raleigh, NC (multiple stores)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive; +$1.50/hour for 10pm–6am
Lead teams across several convenience stores, support daily operations, and keep energy high. Nice fit if you have leadership experience, like variety, and want 4-day work weeks with strong benefits.
Loaner Coordinator
- Employer: Thompson Buick GMC Cadillac
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM–6 PM
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Greet service customers, manage loaner vehicles, and keep paperwork and fleet tracking organized. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like a steady weekday schedule, and enjoy a dealership environment.
Food & Consumables Coach
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1725 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Type: Full-time leadership
- Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + bonuses
Lead teams in grocery/consumables, drive sales and shrink results, and coach associates on customer service. Strong option if you have retail + supervisory experience and want solid pay and big-box benefits.
Retail Customer Experience Partner – Holman North Carolina
- Employer: Holman
- Location: Based in Raleigh, supports locations across NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,320 – $94,505/year
Visit auto dealerships, review customer feedback, and coach teams to improve the customer journey. Good for someone with 3+ years in CX/retail/automotive/hospitality who likes data, travel, and influencing without direct authority.
Seasonal Stocking / Fulfillment Associate
- Employer: Total Wine & More
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $13.75 – $19.25/hour
Stock shelves, build displays, and help with online orders and curbside pickup, with some customer interaction. Great short-term role if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want retail hours with a store discount.
Customer Service – Technical Support Agent (Cell Phone Services)
- Employer: CustomerHD (startup cell service provider)
- Location: Hybrid in Raleigh, NC 27612
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17/hour
Provide phone-based tech support for mobile devices, apps, and connectivity, with a path to grow into a Subject Matter Expert role. Best for someone with 1+ year call center experience and strong Android/iOS troubleshooting skills.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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