Raleigh’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, from banks and grocery stores to auto shops and tech support. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles here.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members get back on track with past-due consumer loans. This role is phone-heavy and detail-focused, perfect if you’re calm under pressure and interested in finance and compliance.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 121 Tryon Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Work with commercial paint customers, recommend products, and help hit store sales goals. Great fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish, like hands-on work (mixing/tinting paint), and don’t mind lifting.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and keep the store running smoothly. Good for someone with basic car knowledge who wants a path to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 7713 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep shelf tags and prices accurate across the store and support a smooth shopping experience. Ideal if you’re organized, like working on your feet, and enjoy a mix of customer contact and back-of-store tasks.

Employer: General Services Corporation (GSC)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus opportunities mentioned)

Welcome prospects, give tours, handle applications, and support resident events and renewals. Great if you have 1+ year in sales/customer service, like people-focused work, and want strong benefits.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 10941 Forest Pines Dr, Raleigh, NC 27614

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle everyday banking transactions, greet customers, and refer them to bankers for more complex needs. Good entry into banking if you have at least 6+ months of customer-facing experience and can work Saturdays.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Raleigh, NC (multiple stores)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; +$1.50/hour for 10pm–6am

Lead teams across several convenience stores, support daily operations, and keep energy high. Nice fit if you have leadership experience, like variety, and want 4-day work weeks with strong benefits.

Employer: Thompson Buick GMC Cadillac

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7 AM–6 PM

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Greet service customers, manage loaner vehicles, and keep paperwork and fleet tracking organized. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like a steady weekday schedule, and enjoy a dealership environment.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1725 New Hope Church Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609

Type: Full-time leadership

Full-time leadership Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + bonuses

Lead teams in grocery/consumables, drive sales and shrink results, and coach associates on customer service. Strong option if you have retail + supervisory experience and want solid pay and big-box benefits.

Employer: Holman

Location: Based in Raleigh, supports locations across NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,320 – $94,505/year

Visit auto dealerships, review customer feedback, and coach teams to improve the customer journey. Good for someone with 3+ years in CX/retail/automotive/hospitality who likes data, travel, and influencing without direct authority.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $13.75 – $19.25/hour

Stock shelves, build displays, and help with online orders and curbside pickup, with some customer interaction. Great short-term role if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want retail hours with a store discount.

Employer: CustomerHD (startup cell service provider)

Location: Hybrid in Raleigh, NC 27612

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17/hour

Provide phone-based tech support for mobile devices, apps, and connectivity, with a path to grow into a Subject Matter Expert role. Best for someone with 1+ year call center experience and strong Android/iOS troubleshooting skills.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.