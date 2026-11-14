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Raleigh
🚧 Raleigh Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Raleigh’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for welders, electricians, and techs. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there’s solid money and long-term work on the table.
DOT Welder
- Employer: FlatironDragados
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$31/hr
This role joins or cuts metal on a major construction project. DOT certification is required, and you’ll get strong benefits including PTO, 401(k), and medical/vision/dental.
Lead Superintendent – $55M Student Housing Project
- Employer: Michael Page (for a private GC)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $120,000–$150,000/yr (DOE)
Lead all on-site work for a ground-up student housing build. Great fit if you’ve delivered large multifamily projects and want ownership over safety, schedule, and subs.
Generator Service Technician
- Employer: CMC Electric
- Location: Based in Clayton, NC, serving the Triangle
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$30/hr + commission (weekly potential up to $75/hr based on efficiency)
Service and repair residential and commercial standby generators. Comes with company vehicle, phone, paid training (Generac/Kohler/Champion), and a big benefits package.
Experienced Residential Service Electrician
- Employer: Michael and Son Services
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Top performers earning $100K+/yr (uncapped)
Run your own truck, handle residential service calls, and get paid based on performance. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and year-round work.
Experienced Electrician – Residential Electrical Service Tech
- Employer: CMC Electric
- Location: Clayton/Raleigh-Durham area, NC
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)
- Pay: $80,000–$100,000+/yr + commission
Start your day from home, run 3–4 residential service calls, and handle diagnostics and repairs. Strong benefits, company vehicle, and room to grow.
Commercial Plumber III (Travel Required)
- Employer: Corvant
- Location: Raleigh, NC (with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior-level commercial plumber role handling install, repair, and testing of piping and fixtures in mission-critical facilities. Requires 7+ years’ experience and OSHA 30.
Automotive Express Technician – Toyota of Raleigh
- Employer: Anderson Automotive Group
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
- Pay: Not listed
Great starter role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and basic maintenance. Paid training, uniforms, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and clear growth paths in the auto trade.
Driller / Exploration Team Member III
- Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc
- Location: Raleigh, NC (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate geotechnical drill rigs, lead a small crew, and install monitoring wells and instrumentation. Needs 3+ years’ drilling experience and ability to get a DOT Medical Card.
Residential Construction Electrician – Mechanic
- Employer: CMC Electric
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33–$40/hr + incentives and bonuses
Wire new homes from rough-in to trim-out, dispatching from home to job sites. Strong pay, company vehicle, and full benefits for electricians with 3+ years’ new-construction experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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