Raleigh’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for welders, electricians, and techs. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there’s solid money and long-term work on the table.

Employer: FlatironDragados

FlatironDragados Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28–$31/hr

This role joins or cuts metal on a major construction project. DOT certification is required, and you’ll get strong benefits including PTO, 401(k), and medical/vision/dental.

Employer: Michael Page (for a private GC)

(for a private GC) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $120,000–$150,000/yr (DOE)

Lead all on-site work for a ground-up student housing build. Great fit if you’ve delivered large multifamily projects and want ownership over safety, schedule, and subs.

Employer: CMC Electric

Location: Based in Clayton, NC , serving the Triangle

Based in , serving the Triangle Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25–$30/hr + commission (weekly potential up to $75/hr based on efficiency)

Service and repair residential and commercial standby generators. Comes with company vehicle, phone, paid training (Generac/Kohler/Champion), and a big benefits package.

Employer: Michael and Son Services

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Top performers earning $100K+/yr (uncapped)

Run your own truck, handle residential service calls, and get paid based on performance. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and year-round work.

Employer: CMC Electric

Location: Clayton/Raleigh-Durham area, NC

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm) Pay: $80,000–$100,000+/yr + commission

Start your day from home, run 3–4 residential service calls, and handle diagnostics and repairs. Strong benefits, company vehicle, and room to grow.

Employer: Corvant

Location: Raleigh, NC (with travel)

(with travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Senior-level commercial plumber role handling install, repair, and testing of piping and fixtures in mission-critical facilities. Requires 7+ years’ experience and OSHA 30.

Employer: Anderson Automotive Group

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Full-time, entry-level Pay: Not listed

Great starter role doing oil changes, tire rotations, and basic maintenance. Paid training, uniforms, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and clear growth paths in the auto trade.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Operate geotechnical drill rigs, lead a small crew, and install monitoring wells and instrumentation. Needs 3+ years’ drilling experience and ability to get a DOT Medical Card.

Employer: CMC Electric

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $33–$40/hr + incentives and bonuses

Wire new homes from rough-in to trim-out, dispatching from home to job sites. Strong pay, company vehicle, and full benefits for electricians with 3+ years’ new-construction experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.