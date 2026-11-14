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Raleigh
🏗️ Raleigh Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
13 days ago
Raleigh’s A&E scene is hot right now, especially around data centers, infrastructure, and digital automation. If you’re an engineer or designer, this is a good moment to make a move.
BIM/VDC Electrical Coordinator / Project Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Raleigh, NC (also Greensboro or Charlotte)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 (DOE)
You’ll support high-priority electrical construction projects using BIM/VDC, from layout and coordination to shop drawings and as-builts. Open to junior through senior levels, with chances to work independently and with a larger VDC team.
Pharma Automation & Controls Engineer – Project Farma
- Employer: PerkinElmer / Project Farma
- Location: Raleigh–Durham market (domestic travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $180,000
Lead digital transformation and automation for biologics and pharma manufacturing—MES, data systems, serialization, and GMP validation. Role is client-facing, with heavy systems design, documentation (URS/FRS/DS), and cross-functional leadership.
Plumbing Designer (Data Center)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time (hourly)
- Salary: $84,000 – $100,000
Design plumbing and utility packages for data centers, including DWV, potable water, storm drains, and process drains. Requires 6+ years plumbing design, strong Revit skills, and experience producing full construction documents.
GIS T&C Supervisor
- Employer: Siemens Energy
- Location: Raleigh, NC (travel across North America)
- Type: Full-time
Oversee testing and commissioning of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) on substation upgrade projects. You’ll supervise field teams, run test procedures, interface with customers, and travel up to 90%.
Roadway Design Engineer
- Employer: Jobot (for an employee-owned NC firm)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000
Design and help manage roadway projects from intersections to interstates, using NCDOT and FHWA standards. You’ll also mentor junior staff and support client relationships at an employee-owned firm.
Mechanical Designer / Mechanical Engineer – Mission Critical
- Employer: Plan B Climatech
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
Join a fast-growing data center MEP design firm hiring from junior to principal level. Requires MEP design experience and Revit or AutoCAD; offers strong training, 100% healthcare for you and family, bonuses, 401(k), and clear growth paths.
Electrical Designer / Electrical Engineer – Mission Critical
- Employer: Plan B Climatech
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
Similar to the mechanical role but focused on electrical design for data centers. MEP background and Revit/AutoCAD are key; mission critical experience is a plus but not required, with strong mentorship and benefits.
Virtual Design and Construction Engineer | Commercial Construction
- Employer: Monteith Construction
- Location: Raleigh, NC (travel to job sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $88,000 per year
Model and coordinate structural, architectural, and MEP systems using Revit, Navisworks, and Enscape. You’ll run clash detection, lead BIM coordination meetings, and enjoy ESOP participation, Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, and PTO.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the market is still this active.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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