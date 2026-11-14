Raleigh’s A&E scene is hot right now, especially around data centers, infrastructure, and digital automation. If you’re an engineer or designer, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Raleigh, NC (also Greensboro or Charlotte)

(also Greensboro or Charlotte) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 (DOE)

You’ll support high-priority electrical construction projects using BIM/VDC, from layout and coordination to shop drawings and as-builts. Open to junior through senior levels, with chances to work independently and with a larger VDC team.

Employer: PerkinElmer / Project Farma

Location: Raleigh–Durham market (domestic travel required)

(domestic travel required) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $180,000

Lead digital transformation and automation for biologics and pharma manufacturing—MES, data systems, serialization, and GMP validation. Role is client-facing, with heavy systems design, documentation (URS/FRS/DS), and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time (hourly)

Full-time (hourly) Salary: $84,000 – $100,000

Design plumbing and utility packages for data centers, including DWV, potable water, storm drains, and process drains. Requires 6+ years plumbing design, strong Revit skills, and experience producing full construction documents.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Location: Raleigh, NC (travel across North America)

(travel across North America) Type: Full-time

Oversee testing and commissioning of Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) on substation upgrade projects. You’ll supervise field teams, run test procedures, interface with customers, and travel up to 90%.

Employer: Jobot (for an employee-owned NC firm)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $100,000

Design and help manage roadway projects from intersections to interstates, using NCDOT and FHWA standards. You’ll also mentor junior staff and support client relationships at an employee-owned firm.

Employer: Plan B Climatech

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Join a fast-growing data center MEP design firm hiring from junior to principal level. Requires MEP design experience and Revit or AutoCAD; offers strong training, 100% healthcare for you and family, bonuses, 401(k), and clear growth paths.

Employer: Plan B Climatech

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Similar to the mechanical role but focused on electrical design for data centers. MEP background and Revit/AutoCAD are key; mission critical experience is a plus but not required, with strong mentorship and benefits.

Employer: Monteith Construction

Location: Raleigh, NC (travel to job sites)

(travel to job sites) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $88,000 per year

Model and coordinate structural, architectural, and MEP systems using Revit, Navisworks, and Enscape. You’ll run clash detection, lead BIM coordination meetings, and enjoy ESOP participation, Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, and PTO.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the market is still this active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.