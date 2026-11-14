Raleigh’s finance scene is busy right now—public sector, healthcare tech, and private firms are all hiring. If you’re in accounting or financial services, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Equitable Advisors

Equitable Advisors Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a client-facing advisor role where you help people with retirement, investments, and insurance while building your own book of business. You’ll get training, mentorship from senior advisors, and the chance to grow into management with flexible, partly remote work tools.

Employer: RSM US LLP

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,100 – $253,000 + discretionary bonus

Lead complex corporate tax engagements for public and private multinationals, manage a book of business, and mentor staff. This hybrid role is ideal if you’re an experienced CPA/EA/Attorney who likes ASC 740 work, client strategy, and driving practice growth.

Employer: Boutique Recruiting (for an independent RIA)

Boutique Recruiting (for an independent RIA) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000 base + commission

Step into a lead financial advisor role with qualified leads already on your calendar and strong back-office support. Great fit if you’re Series 65 licensed, comfortable with both AUM investing and annuities, and want to help build and eventually lead the Raleigh market.

Employer: gpac (for a tech-driven ag lender)

(for a tech-driven ag lender) Location: Raleigh, NC (home-office based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; includes company vehicle, 401(k) with match, PTO

Manage 30–40 high-value ag and commercial relationships, many over $1M, as their main financing advisor. Ideal if you have a strong ag background plus 3–5+ years in credit/underwriting and want autonomy with solid credit and ops support.

Employer: Veradigm®

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (market-based with full benefits)

Serve as a hands-on technical accounting expert at a public healthcare tech company, reporting to the Director of Technical Accounting. You’ll research complex GAAP/SEC issues, draft memos, support audits, and help implement new standards in a fast-paced, public-company environment.

Employer: Currin Outdoor Living (recruitment by Jones Advisors)

(recruitment by Jones Advisors) Location: North Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Handle full-cycle construction bookkeeping (AP/AR, reconciliations, job costing, sales tax) plus office admin for a high-end outdoor living contractor. Good for someone with construction accounting and QuickBooks Online who wants a stable role with health insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh)

(supporting City of Raleigh) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level government finance role focused on revenue, receivables, and cashiering. You’ll enter and reconcile data, manage POs and p-cards, work with vendors, and support contracts—great if you have 2+ years government fiscal experience and want long-term stability and benefits.

Employer: Midtown Dermatology

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: In-person, expected 42 hours/week

In-person, Salary: $26.26 – $31.62/hour

Entry-level role posting payments, reconciling accounts, and cleaning up AR for a medical practice—no prior experience required. Comes with strong benefits (401(k), 403(b), health, dental, PTO, paid sick time) and is great if you’re detail-oriented and want to break into accounting/healthcare revenue cycle.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh)

(supporting City of Raleigh) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead the City’s centralized AP team, oversee daily processing, and drive process improvements and controls. Best for someone with 5+ years government AP experience who enjoys supervising staff, managing 1099/escheatment, and tightening fraud-prevention controls.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh)

(supporting City of Raleigh) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Own end-to-end payroll for a government employer, from each pay cycle through year-end and audits. You’ll supervise staff, manage tax and benefit deductions, and maintain the payroll system—ideal if you have 5+ years government payroll experience and like being the go-to expert.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh)

(supporting City of Raleigh) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead the team that runs the City’s general ledger, monthly and year-end close, and external reporting. Great next step if you have 5+ years government accounting, know GAAP/GASB, and want to supervise staff while supporting the ACFR/PAFR and audits.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh)

(supporting City of Raleigh) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Senior hands-on AP role auditing invoices and expense reports, processing payments, and reconciling accounts. Good fit if you have 3+ years government AP experience, strong Excel basics, and like a mix of processing and training internal customers.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh)

(supporting City of Raleigh) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Analyze and reconcile each payroll, audit filings, and resolve pay issues for a government employer. This is a strong role if you have 3+ years government payroll experience and enjoy digging into data, compliance, and reporting.

Employer: Intellibee Inc (supporting City of Raleigh)

(supporting City of Raleigh) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Salary: Not listed

Do complex government accounting: journal entries, reconciliations, ACFR schedules, grants, and bond drawdowns. Ideal if you have 3+ years government accounting, know GAAP/GASB, and want deeper exposure to grants and financial reporting.

Employer: Calyx Senior Living (Carillon Assisted Living)

(Carillon Assisted Living) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a growing senior living operator’s corporate finance team with a path to Accounting Manager. You’ll own month-end close, development and fixed-asset accounting, procurement workflows, and audit support—great if you have 5+ years full-cycle accounting and like multi-entity real estate or construction-in-progress work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline. Polish your resume this week and send a few applications while these roles are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.