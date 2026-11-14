Here are a few free items your neighbors around Raleigh and nearby Garner are offering right now. If something fits your home, reach out quickly before it’s gone.

Item: Free Capel floral patterned runner rug

Size: 32" x 147" carpet runner

Condition: Has been in storage for years and could use a scrub. Owner notes they have dogs, so keep this in mind if anyone in your home has allergies.

Location: North Hills area, Raleigh, NC 27609 (exact address shared by DM)

Source: nextdoor.com

Free to a good home. Long runner that could work in a hallway or along a long entry space. Contact the poster on Nextdoor to see if the size and condition work for you and to get the pickup address.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Elite Kenmore washer

Condition: Listed as free working washer

Pickup style: At the curb until taken

Location: Corner of 4508 Quail Hollow Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609 (Hickory Hills area)

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner has placed this washer at the curb and will remove the listing when it’s gone. This is a good option if you need a washer and can pick it up soon. Bring help to lift and a vehicle that can handle the size and weight.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White artificial Christmas tree

Condition: Used – Good; owner notes it has yellowed some, but says you can’t tell with the lights on

Location: Garner, NC

Category: Home goods / holiday decor / Christmas tree

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Nice free option if you want a festive tree without spending money this season. Check the listing for any notes on size and whether lights or stand are included, and message the poster to arrange pickup in Garner.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items like these tend to go fast, so if something looks right for you, click through, read the full details, and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.