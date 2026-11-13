Raleigh’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to build, inspect, or assemble real products every day.

Employer: Sun Chemical

Sun Chemical Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site at customer location)

(on-site at customer location) Type: Full-time , variable shift 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

, variable shift Salary: Not listed

Work in an in-plant ink lab where you’ll mix, test, and adjust inks so they meet customer specs. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of industry experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, stand for long periods, and are comfortable using basic computer and color-matching software while working directly with customers.

Employer: M2 Optics Inc.

Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (one Mon–Fri role and one Wed–Sun role)

(one role and one role) Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Join a small, specialized team building fiber optic hardware for data centers, defense, and more. You’ll do hands-on assembly, labeling, packaging, and inventory work in an ISO 9001 shop, with 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, sick time, and paid holidays. They want 2–3 years of hardware/product assembly experience and people who like learning new tech and growing their skills.

Employer: C/A Design Inc. (a HEICO company)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an aerospace manufacturing team by writing basic CMM programs (PC-DMIS) and doing visual and dimensional inspections on precision parts. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED, some exposure to GD&T and inspection tools, and the ability to stand, lift up to 40 lbs, and work in a fast-paced production environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—manufacturing employers often train the right person who shows solid work history and a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.