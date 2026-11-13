Raleigh’s care and recovery scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in homes, clinics, and the community. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people face-to-face.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Hands-on caregiving for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in home and community settings. You’ll help with daily care, support life skills like budgeting and nutrition, and get benefits, PTO, and a 401(k) match as a full-time employee.

Employer: Bolstering Health Recovery Homes

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time (expected ~5 hours/week)

Pay: $25.51 – $30.73/hour

Lead the daily operations of a structured recovery home and keep it safe, clean, and supportive for adults in recovery. Great fit if you have experience in behavioral health or residential programs and want a higher hourly rate with a small, focused caseload.

Employer: Blessing Care Services, LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Contract

Pay: $80.00 – $320.00 per week

Build and maintain relationships with hospitals, group homes, schools, and other referral sources to connect clients with home health and behavioral health services. This role is very community-facing, with a mix of calls, visits, and outreach to bring in new referrals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Raleigh’s care and recovery jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.