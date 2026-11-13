Raleigh’s creative scene is busy right now—news, sports, and tech all need strong visual storytellers. If you’re in arts, design, or media, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Spectrum News (Charter Communications)

Spectrum News (Charter Communications) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cover politics that matter to North Carolina, from idea to finished story—pitching, shooting, writing, editing, and going live on TV and digital. You’ll need 3+ years of TV reporting, a related degree or equivalent experience, strong on-camera skills, and the ability to work nights, weekends, and breaking news shifts.

Employer: North Carolina Courage

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design bold visuals for a top women’s pro soccer club, from social media graphics to in-stadium and print pieces. Role is ideal if you have 3–5 years of design experience, are fluent in Adobe Creative Suite, love sports, and can work some nights and weekends on game days.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid with required onsite days)

(hybrid with required onsite days) Type: Full-time

Estimated Base Salary: $104,000–$143,000/year (plus potential bonus)

Lead UI/UX design for healthcare software and devices, using Figma and modern design systems to create user-friendly interfaces that can literally help save lives. Best fit if you have 3+ years of UX/UI experience, strong Figma skills, and are comfortable working in or learning a regulated/medical environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.