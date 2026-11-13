Raleigh’s HR scene is busy right now—lots of growth, tech, and higher-ed all hiring at once. If you’re in HR or people tech, this is a great moment to level up.

Employer: Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid from CB offices)

Salary: $198,200 – $300,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise-wide compensation, benefits, and rewards strategy for a large, growing professional services firm. Reports to the CHRO, owns global total rewards design (including incentives, commissions, M&A integration), and leads a dedicated Total Rewards team.

Employer: Jobot (for a private real estate investment & asset management firm)

(for a private real estate investment & asset management firm) Location: North Hills, Raleigh, NC (100% on-site)

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year + ~10% bonus

Type: Full-time

Hands-on HR role where you own day-to-day HR operations—onboarding, employee relations, benefits, compliance, HRIS—and work closely with the VP of HR in a growing, entrepreneurial company.

Employer: Collibra

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid, 2+ days/week in office)

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Own key parts of Collibra’s Workday ecosystem, building automations with tools like Workato and AI (Claude, etc.). Great fit if you enjoy HR tech, Workday configuration, and creating automated workflows for a global people team.

Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services

Location: Raleigh, NC (consulting with travel up to 50%)

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead large-scale Oracle Core HR implementations for public-sector clients—design workshops, solution design, testing, and go-live support. Ideal if you have 5+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and want client-facing project work.

Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services

Location: Raleigh, NC (consulting with travel up to 50%)

Salary: $128,000 – $252,500 per year

Type: Full-time

Serve as payroll subject matter expert for full-cycle Oracle HCM Cloud Payroll implementations. You’ll lead configuration, troubleshoot payroll compare cycles, and guide cross-functional teams for large public-sector programs.

Employer: Deloitte – Government & Public Services

Location: Raleigh, NC (consulting with travel up to 50%)

Salary: $82,600 – $162,800 per year

Type: Full-time

Consulting role focused on Oracle Core HR delivery—documentation, configuration support, integrations, testing, and change management. Good step if you have 2+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and want to grow into larger implementations.

Employer: Wake Technical Community College

Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed (Pay Grade: Specialist 8)

Not listed (Pay Grade: Specialist 8) Type: Full-time

Run FMLA and Paid Parental Leave programs and process HRIS status changes for faculty and staff. Great fit if you like detailed case management, compliance, and supporting employees through leave and return-to-work.

Employer: HomeChoice Healthcare

Location: Raleigh, NC, US

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Coordinate caregiver schedules for home care clients, handle staffing conflicts, and support both families and caregivers. Good for someone with healthcare or home-care experience who enjoys fast-paced scheduling and people contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Raleigh employers are growing fast, and strong HR folks often get considered for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.