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Raleigh
📋 Raleigh admin & clerical jobs with multiple flexible roles
4 days ago
Raleigh’s admin scene is busy right now—healthcare, tech, and local nonprofits are all hiring. If you like keeping things organized and being the calm in the chaos, these roles are worth a look.
Care Coordinator – Front Desk
- Employer: BreakThrough Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)
- Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Front desk role in a physical therapy clinic where you’re the first face patients see. Fast-paced mix of check-ins, scheduling, insurance, and payments, with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths into clinic operations and leadership.
Office Coordinator (Bilingual English/Spanish)
- Employer: Neighbor Enterprises / Neighbor Cleaning
- Location: Raleigh, NC 27601 (hybrid)
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8am–12pm)
- Pay: From $20/hour
- Why it’s appealing: Be the hub for a small, mission-driven cleaning company that supports living-wage jobs for local moms. You’ll manage schedules, texts, emails, and invoices—perfect if you’re organized, bilingual, and want steady mornings with afternoons free.
Executive Assistant to VP Service Operations
- Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations
- Location: Raleigh, NC (supports leaders working Eastern Time)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $22.59 – $58.85/hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window: Anticipated close 11/16/2026
- Why it’s appealing: High-level EA role supporting a VP in a large healthcare organization. You’ll own complex calendars, travel, meetings, and special projects, with strong benefits and visibility across a national team—great for someone with 3–5+ years EA experience.
Patient Registration Representative
- Employer: WakeMed Health & Hospitals
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hospital & medical office settings)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Front-line hospital role greeting patients, checking them in, entering insurance details, and collecting copays in a high-volume, fast-paced environment. Good fit if you have strong people skills and at least a high school diploma; customer service experience is a plus.
Lead Front Bar Receptionist
- Employer: FACE FOUNDRIÉ
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time leadership role
- Pay: $19/hour + commissions
- Why it’s appealing: Lead the front-of-house team at a beauty/skin-care studio, blending reception, sales, and team leadership. You’ll coach staff, drive memberships and retail, and keep guest experience on point—ideal if you love beauty, people, and taking charge.
Senior Workplace Coordinator (Fixed-Term Contract)
- Employer: Couchbase, Inc.
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid, on-site + remote global support)
- Type: Contract, 30 hrs/week (Dec 2026 – Sept 2027)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Mid-senior office operations role covering global workplaces during a maternity leave. You’ll manage the Raleigh hub, flexible offices worldwide, vendors, swag, security, and ESG data—great if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and like variety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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