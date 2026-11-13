Raleigh’s admin scene is busy right now—healthcare, tech, and local nonprofits are all hiring. If you like keeping things organized and being the calm in the chaos, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BreakThrough Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)

BreakThrough Physical Therapy (Confluent Health) Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site clinic)

(on-site clinic) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Why it’s appealing: Front desk role in a physical therapy clinic where you’re the first face patients see. Fast-paced mix of check-ins, scheduling, insurance, and payments, with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths into clinic operations and leadership.

Employer: Neighbor Enterprises / Neighbor Cleaning

Location: Raleigh, NC 27601 (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8am–12pm)

Pay: From $20/hour

Why it’s appealing: Be the hub for a small, mission-driven cleaning company that supports living-wage jobs for local moms. You’ll manage schedules, texts, emails, and invoices—perfect if you’re organized, bilingual, and want steady mornings with afternoons free.

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations

Location: Raleigh, NC (supports leaders working Eastern Time)

(supports leaders working Eastern Time) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $22.59 – $58.85/hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window: Anticipated close 11/16/2026

Anticipated close Why it’s appealing: High-level EA role supporting a VP in a large healthcare organization. You’ll own complex calendars, travel, meetings, and special projects, with strong benefits and visibility across a national team—great for someone with 3–5+ years EA experience.

Employer: WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Location: Raleigh, NC (hospital & medical office settings)

(hospital & medical office settings) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Front-line hospital role greeting patients, checking them in, entering insurance details, and collecting copays in a high-volume, fast-paced environment. Good fit if you have strong people skills and at least a high school diploma; customer service experience is a plus.

Employer: FACE FOUNDRIÉ

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time leadership role

Pay: $19/hour + commissions

Why it’s appealing: Lead the front-of-house team at a beauty/skin-care studio, blending reception, sales, and team leadership. You’ll coach staff, drive memberships and retail, and keep guest experience on point—ideal if you love beauty, people, and taking charge.

Employer: Couchbase, Inc.

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid, on-site + remote global support)

(hybrid, on-site + remote global support) Type: Contract, 30 hrs/week (Dec 2026 – Sept 2027)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Mid-senior office operations role covering global workplaces during a maternity leave. You’ll manage the Raleigh hub, flexible offices worldwide, vendors, swag, security, and ESG data—great if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and like variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.