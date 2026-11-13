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🚧 Raleigh Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Roles Up to $100K
Raleigh’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and being out in the field, there are some solid options open today.
Roof Repair Technician – Residential
Employer: Liberty Roofing Pros
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28–$35/hour + 5% commission on upsells, overtime available
Hands-on roof repair work on homes and buildings—finding leaks, fixing shingles, flashing, vents, and more. Company truck, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, and steady 40–60 hours/week.
Traffic Signal Ground Laborer
Employer: Traffic Control Devices, LLC
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)
Entry-level friendly role helping build and maintain traffic signal projects—digging, setting up cones and signs, loading gear, and running hand/power tools. Health insurance Day 1, retirement plan, PTO, paid holidays, and clear paths to move up.
Field Service Tech I (Windows/Doors)
Employer: MITER Brands
Location: Regional role based in NC (Charlotte area)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21–$30/hour (depending on experience)
Field role diagnosing and repairing windows and doors for homes and commercial sites, with regular travel and some overnights. Monday–Friday schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays) and company-paid training.
Electrical Service Technician
Employer: CMC Electric, LLC
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $80,000–$100,000/year + incentives
Residential service role handling troubleshooting and repairs across the Raleigh–Durham area, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. with emergency rotation. Comes with bonus structure, company vehicle, phone, uniforms, health/dental/vision, PTO, 8 paid holidays, and growth opportunities.
Shop Foreman – Auto & Truck Repair
Employer: MJ Brothers Auto & Truck Repair
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, in-person
Schedule: 7:45 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Pay: $28–$40/hour (based on experience)
Lead the shop instead of chasing billed hours—assign work, support techs with diagnostics, and keep repairs moving smoothly. Offers 401(k) with match, health stipend, PTO, paid holidays, employee discount, and room to grow your leadership skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills are in demand here.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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