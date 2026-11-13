Raleigh’s trades scene is busy right now. If you like working with your hands and being out in the field, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: Liberty Roofing Pros

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$35/hour + 5% commission on upsells, overtime available

Hands-on roof repair work on homes and buildings—finding leaks, fixing shingles, flashing, vents, and more. Company truck, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, and steady 40–60 hours/week.

Employer: Traffic Control Devices, LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)

Entry-level friendly role helping build and maintain traffic signal projects—digging, setting up cones and signs, loading gear, and running hand/power tools. Health insurance Day 1, retirement plan, PTO, paid holidays, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: MITER Brands

Location: Regional role based in NC (Charlotte area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$30/hour (depending on experience)

Field role diagnosing and repairing windows and doors for homes and commercial sites, with regular travel and some overnights. Monday–Friday schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays) and company-paid training.

Employer: CMC Electric, LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$100,000/year + incentives

Residential service role handling troubleshooting and repairs across the Raleigh–Durham area, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. with emergency rotation. Comes with bonus structure, company vehicle, phone, uniforms, health/dental/vision, PTO, 8 paid holidays, and growth opportunities.

Employer: MJ Brothers Auto & Truck Repair

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: 7:45 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Pay: $28–$40/hour (based on experience)

Lead the shop instead of chasing billed hours—assign work, support techs with diagnostics, and keep repairs moving smoothly. Offers 401(k) with match, health stipend, PTO, paid holidays, employee discount, and room to grow your leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills are in demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.