🍽️ Several Raleigh Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $46K+

Raleigh’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, early shifts, or creative kitchens, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Brookdale

Brookdale Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (benefits vary by status)

(benefits vary by status) Salary: Not listed

Work in a senior living community kitchen with no late nights and clear paths to grow into Lead Cook, Sous Chef, or Dining Services Manager. Offers a full suite of health, life, and retirement benefits, plus tuition reimbursement for eligible full-timers.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50–$18.50/hour

Join the kitchen at the new Indigo Raleigh hotel. You’ll handle line cooking, quality control, and sanitation in a busy environment with room to grow inside a larger hospitality group.

Employer: McConnell Golf

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $12/hour

Great fit if you like working with kids and families. Lead camps, parties, and holiday events, help at the pool and 9-hole course, and support front desk check-ins.

Employer: Town Hall Burger & Beer (People's Coffee posting)

(People's Coffee posting) Location: Raleigh–Durham, NC

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: $16–$20/hour

Fast-paced burger kitchen with multiple line cook openings. You’ll cook to spec, keep your station stocked and clean, and can access health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible schedules for full-time.

Employer: Juicekeys

Location: Raleigh, NC (Lafayette Village)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $10–$13/hour

Perfect for students or after-school work: Mon–Fri 3–6:30pm plus weekends, no experience needed. You’ll take orders, run the register, and keep things moving fast with paid training and staff discounts.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (benefits vary by status)

(benefits vary by status) Salary: Not listed

Same Brookdale cook role as above, posted on Indeed: no late nights, strong health and retirement benefits, PTO for eligible full-timers, and support for veterans and those seeking U.S. citizenship.

Employer: Early Years

Location: Raleigh, NC 27605

Type: Full-time

Salary: $44,000–$46,000/year

Lead an institutional kitchen that prepares about 400 meals a day for child care centers. Monday–Friday, roughly 5:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., no regular weekends, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Park’s Barber Shop

Location: Northwest Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–30 hrs/week, flexible)

Full-time or Part-time (20–30 hrs/week, flexible) Salary: $30–$40/hour (with tips)

Men’s cut shop with daytime hours only and closed Sundays & Mondays. You’ll get hourly or commission (whichever is higher), plus strong tips and steady walk-in traffic—no need to bring your own clients.

Employer: Ajja Eats / Big Cat

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week, flexible)

Salary: $21–$25/hour

Work with a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand and James Beard–nominated chef team on composed desserts. Great for a detail-focused pastry pro who wants creative input and a flexible schedule.

Employer: FatBoys Kitchen (New Bern Ave.)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Salary: Up to $16/hour (experience-based; posting lists $15–$16)

Day shift 9:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. prepping meats, seafood, and sides and cooking on the line. Good fit if you have 3+ years kitchen experience and like mornings.

Employer: Urban Olive Mediterranean

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$24/hour

Cook and plate Mediterranean dishes while keeping a clean, safe station. Solid pay, about 38 hours/week, plus PTO, paid training, employee discount, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Raleigh spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.