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Raleigh
🍽️ Several Raleigh Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $46K+
8 days ago
Raleigh’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, early shifts, or creative kitchens, there’s something here for you.
Cook – Senior Living
- Employer: Brookdale
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time (benefits vary by status)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a senior living community kitchen with no late nights and clear paths to grow into Lead Cook, Sous Chef, or Dining Services Manager. Offers a full suite of health, life, and retirement benefits, plus tuition reimbursement for eligible full-timers.
Line Cook – Indigo Raleigh
- Employer: Sage Hospitality Group
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.50–$18.50/hour
Join the kitchen at the new Indigo Raleigh hotel. You’ll handle line cooking, quality control, and sanitation in a busy environment with room to grow inside a larger hospitality group.
Activities Leader – Country Club at Wakefield Plantation
- Employer: McConnell Golf
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $12/hour
Great fit if you like working with kids and families. Lead camps, parties, and holiday events, help at the pool and 9-hole course, and support front desk check-ins.
Line Cook (Full-Time & Part-Time) – Town Hall Burger & Beer
- Employer: Town Hall Burger & Beer (People's Coffee posting)
- Location: Raleigh–Durham, NC
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: $16–$20/hour
Fast-paced burger kitchen with multiple line cook openings. You’ll cook to spec, keep your station stocked and clean, and can access health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible schedules for full-time.
Front of House Team Member
- Employer: Juicekeys
- Location: Raleigh, NC (Lafayette Village)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $10–$13/hour
Perfect for students or after-school work: Mon–Fri 3–6:30pm plus weekends, no experience needed. You’ll take orders, run the register, and keep things moving fast with paid training and staff discounts.
Cook – Senior Living
- Employer: Brookdale Senior Living
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time (benefits vary by status)
- Salary: Not listed
Same Brookdale cook role as above, posted on Indeed: no late nights, strong health and retirement benefits, PTO for eligible full-timers, and support for veterans and those seeking U.S. citizenship.
Kitchen Supervisor – SpoonFULL Nutrition Services
- Employer: Early Years
- Location: Raleigh, NC 27605
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $44,000–$46,000/year
Lead an institutional kitchen that prepares about 400 meals a day for child care centers. Monday–Friday, roughly 5:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., no regular weekends, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
Hair Stylist – Men’s Haircuts
- Employer: Park’s Barber Shop
- Location: Northwest Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (20–30 hrs/week, flexible)
- Salary: $30–$40/hour (with tips)
Men’s cut shop with daytime hours only and closed Sundays & Mondays. You’ll get hourly or commission (whichever is higher), plus strong tips and steady walk-in traffic—no need to bring your own clients.
Pastry Cook – Ajja & Big Cat
- Employer: Ajja Eats / Big Cat
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week, flexible)
- Salary: $21–$25/hour
Work with a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand and James Beard–nominated chef team on composed desserts. Great for a detail-focused pastry pro who wants creative input and a flexible schedule.
Morning Line and Prep Cook
- Employer: FatBoys Kitchen (New Bern Ave.)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Up to $16/hour (experience-based; posting lists $15–$16)
Day shift 9:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. prepping meats, seafood, and sides and cooking on the line. Good fit if you have 3+ years kitchen experience and like mornings.
Line Cook – Mediterranean
- Employer: Urban Olive Mediterranean
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$24/hour
Cook and plate Mediterranean dishes while keeping a clean, safe station. Solid pay, about 38 hours/week, plus PTO, paid training, employee discount, and flexible scheduling.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Raleigh spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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