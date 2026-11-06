🚌 Raleigh Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving & Tech Openings

Raleigh’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or under the hood, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Holman (Leith Honda)

Holman (Leith Honda) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15/hr + $5,000 sign-on bonus (based on qualifications)

Handle oil changes, tire work, brakes, and basic suspension on all makes and models. Good fit if you’ve got at least a year of lube or maintenance experience and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays).

Employer: Tide Cleaners

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hr, about 30–40 hrs/week

Drive local routes, load/unload orders, and give friendly service at each stop. Great if you like steady hours, light sales/upselling, and staying active on the job.

Location: Raleigh, NC (Southeast routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,200–$1,740 per week, top drivers up to $2,000/week, about $89K/year avg, up to $3,000 sign-on bonus

Local, regional, and OTR options with flexible home time (daily, weekly, or biweekly). Good for CDL A drivers wanting choices on touch/no-touch freight plus a long list of benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, pet/passenger programs, and more).

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Youngsville, NC (Raleigh area)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM + overtime after 40 hrs

Field role working on a modern fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts, often at customer job sites. Ideal if you’re mechanically strong, have your own tools, like using tech (tablets/laptops) for diagnostics, and want year‑round OEM training and solid benefits.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Raleigh, NC (North Regional OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,700–$1,900 per week, about $97K–$117K/year, $0.73–$0.78 per mile

Run 100% no‑touch dry van freight across the North Regional states, out 18 days then home 5 days. Trucks are late‑model and well‑equipped, with weekly pay, quarterly safety bonuses, and full benefits after 60 days.

Employer: Navigate Logistics (independent contractor)

Navigate Logistics (independent contractor) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Contract / 1099

Use your own SUV to run scheduled auto‑parts routes for local customers. Best for independent drivers who want flexible days, don’t mind frequent stops and lifting 20–50 lbs, and can keep insurance, EIN, and paperwork in good shape.

Employer: Prest Xspress LLC

Location: Based from Raleigh, NC (OTR)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (1099)

Pay: $4,000–$6,000 per week, 85% of each load

Family‑owned carrier where you run OTR in your own sleeper truck (dry van only, no reefers). No forced dispatch, weekly direct deposit, and you can bring a passenger or pet—great if you want control over loads and already have solid OTR and owner‑operator experience.

Employer: The Hemp Store NC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15/hr + tips, $0.76 per business mile, employee discount

Use your own car to deliver hemp products from one store, usually between 1–4 PM on scheduled days. Nice side gig if you’re 21+, reliable, and want short local routes with mileage pay and tips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.