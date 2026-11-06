🔧 Raleigh Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Raleigh is busy growing, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and staying active. Here are several solid building, grounds, and auto-detail roles hiring now.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Raleigh, NC (5401 Hillsborough St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour (about 40 hours/week)

Full-time, steady schedule Monday–Friday, 7:30am–5:30pm. You’ll clean, sanitize, and inspect rental cars, trucks, and vans, with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, employee discounts) and on-the-job training.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Location: Raleigh, NC (North Hills area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay with bonus (exact amount not listed)

Apartment community maintenance role with full benefits, matching 401k, PTO, 11 paid holidays, and room to grow. Great if you have skills in plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, or carpentry and want a stable, long-term spot.

Employer: BDS Dealer Pros

Location: Raleigh, NC (multiple locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour+, based on experience

Auto detailing roles for both beginners and experienced techs, with paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and PTO. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work evenings and weekends, and want to build skills in the auto industry.

Employer: General Services Corporation (GSC)

Location: Raleigh, NC (plus nearby Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Durham properties)

(plus nearby Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Durham properties) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role handling appliance repair, basic electrical, plumbing, and general property upkeep at apartment communities. Comes with steady work, chances to learn more trades, and extra hours during inclement weather and busy seasons.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.