🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles Around Raleigh

Raleigh’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially in power, transmission, and complex facilities. If you’re licensed (or close) and like big, technical projects, this week has some strong options.

Employer: ACS Professional Staffing

ACS Professional Staffing Location: Raleigh, NC (also Baton Rouge, LA & Owings Mills, MD)

(also Baton Rouge, LA & Owings Mills, MD) Type: Contract, full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead substation design projects, mentor a small team, and serve as the sealing engineer on physical layout and Protection & Control packages. You’ll manage client relationships and support business development, so this is ideal for a PE with 5–10 years in substation / power delivery who enjoys both technical depth and leadership.

Employer: LAPORTE

Location: West Raleigh, NC (Raleigh–Durham), hybrid

(Raleigh–Durham), hybrid Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a global consulting firm designing state-of-the-art labs and manufacturing plants for major pharma and biotech clients. This role fits architects with 5+ years’ experience and strong Revit skills who want hybrid work, complex technical projects, and clear paths for professional growth.

Employer: Skanska

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base, 401(k), employee ownership program)

Act as a key technical and coordination lead from precon through closeout on major building projects like schools, hospitals, and infrastructure. Great fit if you have 3+ years handling RFIs, submittals, scopes, and closeout and want to grow with a large, well-known builder.

Employer: ESP Associates / Pickett

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide mid-level engineering support on high-voltage overhead transmission projects using PLS-CADD. This is a good move if you have 4+ years in transmission line design, know NESC/IEEE/ASCE/ACI, and want a mix of modeling, design reviews, and client interaction with strong benefits.

Employer: ESP Associates / Pickett

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team delivering HV and EHV overhead transmission projects, from PLS-CADD modeling to client relationships and proposals. Best for a PE with 10+ years’ transmission experience who’s ready to supervise engineers and drafters while still staying hands-on with design.

Employer: ESP Associates / Pickett

Location: Raleigh, NC (3 days in office, 2 WFH)

(3 days in office, 2 WFH) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on tower and foundation design for high-voltage lines using PLS-Tower and PLS-CADD, including work on aging lattice towers and reconductoring projects. Great if you have 4+ years in transmission line engineering and want deep structural work plus field and client coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.