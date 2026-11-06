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🛒 Raleigh Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Raleigh’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from banks and fintech to auto, flooring, and T‑shirts. Here are several solid roles, from entry level to management, many with bonuses and benefits.
FinTech Client Support Specialist
Employer: Ultimate Staffing (for a growing FinTech firm)
Location: Raleigh, NC (North Hills, hybrid – 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,000–$70,000 + ~$10K–$12K annual bonus, stock options, unlimited PTO Early‑career role for someone who loves finance + tech + helping people. You’ll support financial advisors using a proprietary platform, troubleshoot issues, and grow into senior support, client success, or leadership.
Store Manager in Training
Employer: Dollar Tree
Location: 7221 Sandy Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus eligible) Lead a busy discount store while you learn the ropes of full store management. You’ll hire and coach associates, run daily operations, and keep the store safe, organized, and customer‑focused, with benefits and bonus potential.
Customer Service Center (CSC) Operations/Finance Manager – Tolling
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Raleigh, NC (also open to Charlotte, Durham, Winston‑Salem, or Greenville, SC)
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed Senior role running a high‑volume call center for tolling operations. You’ll own KPIs, lead supervisors and teams, manage budgets and SLAs, and drive performance in a fast‑paced, government‑regulated environment.
Area Customer Service Associate
Employer: Empire Today
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20–$23/hour + bonus You’ll be the main contact for flooring customers in your area, handling escalated issues, service requests, and follow‑up calls. Comes with health benefits, PTO, holiday pay, wellness program, and growth opportunities.
Shift Supervisor
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)
Pay Range: $16.50–$24.00/hour Front‑line leadership role helping run the store when managers aren’t on site. You’ll supervise crew members, handle customer issues, and support merchandising, with access to benefits and discounts even as a part‑timer.
Customer Service & Custom Apparel Associate
Employer: Big Frog Custom T‑Shirts & More of Raleigh-North
Location: Raleigh, NC 27615 (in person)
Type: Part-time (25–30 hours/week)
Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour Daytime, no nights or weekends. You’ll help walk‑in and email customers plan custom apparel orders, do basic artwork setup in CorelDRAW (training provided), and keep projects organized in a small, local shop.
Client Specialist
Employer: First Horizon Bank
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed Banking client‑service role opening accounts, handling KYC/compliance docs, supporting loans, and answering product questions. Comes with medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with 6% match, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Service Operator
Employer: CarMax
Location: 8520 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.50–$24.40/hour You’ll be the voice of the Service Department, answering calls, booking appointments, and coordinating repairs. Includes PTO, holidays, and benefits with a large, well‑known auto retailer.
Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Part-time
Pay: Around $16.50/hour (depends on experience/location) Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store tidy. Offers associate discounts, PTO, medical/dental/vision for all associates, 401(k) match, and clear paths to full-time roles.
NFCU Alexander – Team Member
Employer: Eclectic Concepts LLC
Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $120/week General support role focused on daily operations and a positive experience for customers and coworkers. Duties and requirements are broad, so it’s worth clicking through or contacting the employer to confirm details.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Raleigh employers are moving fast on strong candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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