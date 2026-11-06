🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Raleigh — From Fridge to Festive Decor

Raleigh neighbors are sharing some useful and fun free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up around town.

Item: Samsung stainless steel refrigerator

Condition: Has worked well for several years in the garage. A couple of months ago, the freezer side defrosted once. The owner isn’t sure if the door was left open or if there was an issue. It has been running fine for the last month and a half, but the family no longer trusts it, so they’re giving it away.

Location: Pleasant Union Church Rd, Raleigh, NC

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you’re handy, need a garage or backup fridge, or don’t mind keeping an eye on the freezer.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lots of acorns, all types

Description: The poster is a licensed wildlife rehabber and has a ton of acorns in both the front and back yard. They’re offering them free for hunters or rehabbers who can use them.

They also mention that if someone has teenagers or older kids who want to earn extra money helping pick up acorns from the yard, that would be helpful too (the acorns themselves are free; the paid part is for helping collect them).

Location: Black Horse Run, Raleigh, NC

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for anyone feeding wildlife, doing rehab work, or needing natural bait/attractant.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three outdoor light-up reindeer

Condition: All three lit up two years ago the last time they were used outside. Current working status isn’t confirmed, but they were fine at last use.

Details:

One large reindeer , about 6 feet tall

, about Two smaller reindeer , about 3 feet tall each

, about each Two came as a matching pair; the third was bought separately and does not match exactly

Location: Dutchman Downs, Raleigh, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for adding some holiday cheer to your yard without spending a dime.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Raleigh tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.