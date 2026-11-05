🤝 Raleigh Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Raleigh’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up that let you support neighbors in real, hands-on ways. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and being active in your community.

Employer: SilverCare Solutions LLC

SilverCare Solutions LLC Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid community/home-based)

Salary: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-Time / Part-Time / PRN

Full-Time / Part-Time / PRN Category: Direct support, behavioral health, community-based care

You’ll provide one-on-one support in people’s homes and communities, helping with daily living skills, appointments, and community activities so clients can live more independently. Flexible schedules (weekdays, evenings, weekends), training provided, and people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Recovery Innovations

Location: Wake Recovery Response Center, Raleigh, NC

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-Time, Non-Exempt

Full-Time, Non-Exempt Shift: Sun, Mon, Tue, and every other Wed, 7:30 PM – 7:00 AM

This role focuses on de-escalation, safety checks, and support for people in a behavioral health crisis setting—great if you have behavioral health or security experience and can stay calm under pressure. You’ll help keep a No-Force-First environment, assist with admissions and basic care, and complete required documentation.

Employer: NC Rural Center

Location: Raleigh, NC (travel across rural NC)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time, time-limited (Jan 2027 – Nov 2027, with possibility to become permanent)

You’ll coach rural churches and community teams as they build programs that support spiritual, physical, and economic needs in their towns. Ideal if you have 5+ years with faith communities or rural development, strong facilitation skills, and are comfortable traveling and working some evenings/weekends.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.