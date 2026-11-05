🏥 Raleigh Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $260K+

Raleigh’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from hospital roles to outpatient clinics and even free training programs. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a new chapter in care work.

Employer: ComForCare Home Care

ComForCare Home Care Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Company-sponsored two-week PCA training with videos, labs, and tests that leads to a statewide-recognized certificate (through 2026). Great if you’re new to healthcare and want a low-cost way to start working with seniors and people with disabilities at home.

Employer: Novo Nordisk (via BioSpace listing)

(via BioSpace listing) Location: Field-based, must live in VA/NC/SC region

Field-based, must live in Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$245,000 base, plus bonus & long-term incentives

High-impact field medical role building relationships with KOLs and health systems around liver health and diabetes. Heavy travel (50–75% overnight), doctoral degree required, and strong clinical/scientific background.

Employer: ProPharma

Location: Raleigh, NC (remote/hybrid encouraged if near an office)

(remote/hybrid encouraged if near an office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a PV team overseeing adverse event intake and case processing for pharma/biotech clients. Requires 5+ years PV experience and 1+ year leadership, with strong Argus/ARISg or similar safety database skills.

Employer: Haven Wellness

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role providing Swedish, deep tissue, trigger point, prenatal, and sports massage with a focus on pain relief and relaxation. Requires an active massage license and CPR; ideal if you like one-on-one client care.

Employer: ReEnvision Physical Therapy

Location: Raleigh, NC (inside Gold’s Gym)

(inside Gold’s Gym) Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $85,000–$105,000/year

Lead and grow a PT clinic with one-on-one care, no aides, and a sports performance environment. Offers 401(k) match, health insurance, CE credits, license reimbursement, and PTO—great for a PT who wants ownership and variety.

Employer: Animal Hospital at Brier Creek

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $20–$27/hour

Privately owned small animal practice seeking a vet tech with ~5 years’ experience (RVT not required). Four days a week, no weekends, with advanced skills like anesthesia, dentals, IVs, and client education.

Employer: Duke Health Integrated Practice

Location: Raleigh & Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role doing treadmill stress testing, ECG interpretation, and fitness assessments in cardiology patients. Requires Master’s in Exercise Physiology/Science (or Bachelor’s + ACSM-CEP) and strong 12-lead ECG skills; no weekends or holidays.

Employer: WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support pathology by processing tissue, frozen sections, biopsies, and special stains, plus equipment QC and training others. Histotechnician certification and 2+ years clinical lab experience preferred.

Employer: Galderma

Location: Territory includes NC, SC, GA, TN

Territory includes Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed (includes base + bonus & strong benefits)

Dermatology-focused MSL role supporting Nemolizumab, with 70–80% travel and heavy KOL engagement. Requires PharmD/PhD/MD and MSL/medical affairs or strong clinical research background; derm/immunology experience preferred.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

Location: Raleigh–Durham area offices

Type: Full-time

Salary: $233,900–$263,100/year base, plus benefits

Designed for FM or Med-Peds residents finishing in 2026–2027, with a mix of in-person and telehealth primary care. Includes 12-week onboarding, mentorship, CME stipend, sabbaticals, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

ABA Student Analyst / Practicum Roles (Master’s Level – 1700+ Hours)

The following four listings from Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism describe the same Rising Stars ABA Student Analyst program with identical duties and requirements, just under different titles:

Shared details:

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (guaranteed 32–40 hours/week)

Center-based ABA roles for Master’s students who’ve completed ~85% of BCBA fieldwork hours (1700/2000). Includes free supervision, guaranteed hours, bonuses, BCBA pass bonus, CEUs, strong health benefits, 22 PTO days, and structured study support while you provide early intervention therapy to kids 18 months–13 years.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (part-time options available)

Salary: Competitive + quarterly bonuses (exact range not listed)

Clinic and home-based BCBA role with small caseloads, strong collaboration, CE stipends, sign-on/relocation options, 401(k) with match or student loan contributions, and full benefits. Ideal if you want high-quality ABA with room for research and leadership.

Employer: Links ABA Therapy / Heartlinks ABA

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time or Full-time, hybrid

Salary: “Top salary” (exact range not listed)

Flexible in-home and hybrid BCBA position doing assessments, treatment planning, and RBT training. Offers PTO/sick time (even for part-time, based on hours), flexible scheduling, sign-on bonus for some roles, free CEUs, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Nealy Pierce, LLC (recruiting for a nonprofit system)

(recruiting for a nonprofit system) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient hands/upper extremity and lymphedema caseload with 1:1, 60-minute visits (up to 8/day). Offers sign-on bonus, relocation help, CEU/certification budget, 4+ weeks PTO, and PSLF-eligible nonprofit setting; willing to mentor toward CHT.

Employer: Nealy Pierce, LLC (recruiting for a rehab hospital)

(recruiting for a rehab hospital) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, salaried (40 hours)

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient rehab OT role with adult/geriatric neuro and ortho focus, 1:1 care, and a formal 60-day onboarding plus mentorship. Includes $5,000 sign-on bonus, student loan forgiveness, and 4+ weeks PTO.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $420,000–$650,000/year, potential up to $820,000

Specialist role with strong referral flow from supported general practices, so you can focus on surgery and patient care instead of admin. Good fit if you want high earning potential and flexibility without running your own office.

Employer: WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for an RN in invasive cardiology, coordinating workflow while still working as a cardiovascular specialist. Requires RN license, Associate’s in Nursing, 1+ year cardiovascular clinical experience, and ACLS.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.