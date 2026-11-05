🚚 Raleigh Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths

Raleigh’s supply chain scene is busy right now, with manufacturers and tech-focused firms all hiring. If you like organizing, negotiating, and keeping things moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SMT Inc. (supports SMT & Rise Power Systems )

SMT Inc. (supports & ) Location: Raleigh, NC (office-based with plant interaction)

(office-based with plant interaction) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the day-to-day sourcing work: sending RFQs, comparing quotes, tracking pricing and lead times, and keeping supplier data clean in the ERP/MRP system. Great fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing supply chain or purchasing, like details, and want to grow your negotiation and supplier-management skills.

Employer: Eaton – CPDI OPS Operations

Location: Raleigh, NC (onsite, 5 days/week; must live within 50 miles)

(onsite, 5 days/week; must live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year

This role owns complex, custom procurement—from qualifying suppliers and managing RFx to negotiating price/lead time and tracking supplier performance. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, MRP/ERP experience (SAP preferred), and want a higher-impact role in a manufacturing environment with clear visibility to leadership.

Employer: MYCA: Material Handling

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid after 6 months)

(hybrid after 6 months) Type: Full-time

Starting Salary: $52,000/year

You’ll support major manufacturers and distribution centers by managing equipment data, supplier performance, and cost analyses using MYCA’s fleet management software. Good for early-career pros with a bachelor’s in supply chain/business/related field, strong Excel skills, and an interest in growing toward account management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a few full postings can help you spot what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.