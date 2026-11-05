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🚚 Raleigh Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths
Raleigh’s supply chain scene is busy right now, with manufacturers and tech-focused firms all hiring. If you like organizing, negotiating, and keeping things moving on time, these roles are worth a look.
Sourcing Specialist
- Employer: SMT Inc. (supports SMT & Rise Power Systems)
- Location: Raleigh, NC (office-based with plant interaction)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run the day-to-day sourcing work: sending RFQs, comparing quotes, tracking pricing and lead times, and keeping supplier data clean in the ERP/MRP system. Great fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing supply chain or purchasing, like details, and want to grow your negotiation and supplier-management skills.
Strategic Buyer
- Employer: Eaton – CPDI OPS Operations
- Location: Raleigh, NC (onsite, 5 days/week; must live within 50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year
This role owns complex, custom procurement—from qualifying suppliers and managing RFx to negotiating price/lead time and tracking supplier performance. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, MRP/ERP experience (SAP preferred), and want a higher-impact role in a manufacturing environment with clear visibility to leadership.
Fleet Account Representative
- Employer: MYCA: Material Handling
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid after 6 months)
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Salary: $52,000/year
You’ll support major manufacturers and distribution centers by managing equipment data, supplier performance, and cost analyses using MYCA’s fleet management software. Good for early-career pros with a bachelor’s in supply chain/business/related field, strong Excel skills, and an interest in growing toward account management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a few full postings can help you spot what skills to build next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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