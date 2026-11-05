🔬 Raleigh Science & Research Roles With Multiple Openings

Raleigh’s science scene is busy right now, with labs, consultants, and field teams all hiring. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real‑world problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: CAI

CAI Location: Raleigh, NC (client-facing, travel required)

(client-facing, travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Average base salary range mentioned, exact numbers not listed

Help pharma and biotech clients improve GMP manufacturing performance in aseptic environments. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years in pharmaceutical manufacturing, know cGMP inside out, and enjoy consulting, training teams, and fixing process gaps.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Raleigh, NC (work from home with up to 35% travel )

(work from home with up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Typical starting range based on skills, experience, and location; full range not listed

Lead industrial hygiene and safety engineering strategy for a major national account. You’ll be the go‑to expert on exposure assessment, robotics and automation risks, and Prevention Through Design—great fit if you have 10+ years’ experience and enjoy high‑impact, client‑facing work.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC, US

Type: Full-time (noted as staff role)

Full-time (noted as staff role) Salary: Not listed

Field‑heavy role where you’ll evaluate soil and groundwater, oversee boring investigations, and write reports for site investigations and environmental assessments. Good match if you have a Geology/Hydrogeology degree and ~3+ years’ experience and like a mix of fieldwork and reporting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.