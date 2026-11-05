undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔬 Raleigh Science & Research Roles With Multiple Openings
Raleigh’s science scene is busy right now, with labs, consultants, and field teams all hiring. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real‑world problems, these are worth a look.
GMP Operations Specialist
- Employer: CAI
- Location: Raleigh, NC (client-facing, travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average base salary range mentioned, exact numbers not listed
Help pharma and biotech clients improve GMP manufacturing performance in aseptic environments. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years in pharmaceutical manufacturing, know cGMP inside out, and enjoy consulting, training teams, and fixing process gaps.
Sr. Consulting Industrial Hygienist
- Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Location: Raleigh, NC (work from home with up to 35% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Typical starting range based on skills, experience, and location; full range not listed
Lead industrial hygiene and safety engineering strategy for a major national account. You’ll be the go‑to expert on exposure assessment, robotics and automation risks, and Prevention Through Design—great fit if you have 10+ years’ experience and enjoy high‑impact, client‑facing work.
Staff Geologist
- Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc
- Location: Raleigh, NC, US
- Type: Full-time (noted as staff role)
- Salary: Not listed
Field‑heavy role where you’ll evaluate soil and groundwater, oversee boring investigations, and write reports for site investigations and environmental assessments. Good match if you have a Geology/Hydrogeology degree and ~3+ years’ experience and like a mix of fieldwork and reporting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.