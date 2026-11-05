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📣 Raleigh, NC Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths
Raleigh’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—lots of field, remote, and leadership roles with serious earning potential. Here are some of the best options hiring around the Triangle.
Sales Representative III, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
- Employer: Medtronic
- Location: Raleigh–Durham, NC (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 base + sales incentive plan
- Deadline: Application window expected to close 13 Nov 2026
Work with neurosurgeons and implanting centers selling advanced DBS devices for Parkinson’s and other movement disorders. Heavy territory management, hospital/OR time, and strong benefits for experienced medical or clinical sales pros.
Sales Representative – New Installations (Elevators)
- Employer: Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,800 – $93,500 base + commissions
Sell new elevator and escalator installations, working with architects and general contractors on design, bids, and presentations. Great fit if you like technical B2B sales plus strong benefits and 401(k) match.
Sr. Manager, Communications
- Employer: DLA Piper
- Location: Any U.S. office (Raleigh listed; hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $149,276 – $237,355
Lead PR and media strategy for a global law firm—own story development, media relationships, and thought leadership. Ideal for a senior PR/communications pro with 8+ years’ experience and strong writing chops.
Entry Level Sales Representative (AT&T Retail)
- Employer: Visionary Marketing
- Location: Raleigh, NC (in-person retail)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $37,000 – $52,000/year (base + commission)
Face-to-face sales inside partner retail stores, selling AT&T products with paid training and uncapped commission. Good starter role if you’re outgoing and want to break into sales.
Territory Manager – Raleigh–Cary
- Employer: Nabi Health
- Location: Raleigh–Cary metro (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + referral-driven commission (exact range not listed)
Grow a referral network for weight-inclusive nutrition care, meeting healthcare providers in person and representing Nabi at local events. Great for relationship-driven reps comfortable in a startup, clinical-facing environment.
Account Executive, Commercial (Eastern Time Zone)
- Employer: Airwallex
- Location: Remote, Eastern Time (Raleigh eligible; excludes NYC metro)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $146,000 – $182,000 total comp range
Own full-cycle fintech sales for SME clients (ecommerce, SaaS, services), from prospecting to onboarding. Strong fit if you have 2+ years of full-cycle fintech or finance-department sales and like complex, solution-based deals.
New Business Development Bulk Sales Specialist
- Employer: Airgas (an Air Liquide company)
- Location: Raleigh, NC (field; up to ~150 miles travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay + commission (range not listed)
Technical B2B role selling bulk gases and on-site systems, with auto allowance and strong family benefits. Ideal for someone with industrial/technical sales experience who likes consultative, solution-driven selling.
Core Enterprise Account Executive – South East
- Employer: Samsara
- Location: Remote in NC or other SE states
- Type: Full-time
- OTE: $222,400 – $278,000/year
Close complex $100K–$500K+ ARR IoT/Connected Operations deals with large enterprise accounts. Best for seasoned AEs (5+ years) with a track record of over-quota performance and comfort selling to C‑suite.
Market Research Analyst
- Employer: VISASQ/COLEMAN
- Location: Raleigh preferred (East Coast; hybrid/remote mix)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary + performance bonuses (exact range not listed)
Support B2B survey projects end-to-end—questionnaire review, link testing, data quality, and client communication. Great for someone with 3+ years of quantitative research who likes detail work and global collaboration.
Senior Sales Development Representative
- Employer: Consero Global
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (senior SDR with outbound focus)
Phone- and LinkedIn-heavy outbound role building pipeline with CFOs/CEOs at PE- and VC-backed companies. Good match if you have 1+ year prospecting into finance leaders and like a challenger-style sales motion.
Associate Medical Director – Market Access Marketing
- Employer: Precision Medicine Group (PRECISION AQ)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $145,000 + bonus
Lead content and strategy for payer/market access marketing across multiple therapeutic areas. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in medical communications or pharma and strong writing plus managed markets knowledge.
Leasing Consultant – Aventon Northridge (Lease Up)
- Employer: Pegasus Residential
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (generous commission + 100% paid employee medical)
Lease-up role at a new community, focused on tours, closing leases, and renewals. Great if you have lease-up and sales experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and growth in multifamily.
(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed.)
Charter Associate (Sales Support)
- Employer: flyExclusive
- Location: Raleigh, NC (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)
Entry-level, high-exposure role supporting private jet charter sales with quoting, follow-up, and CRM accuracy. Designed as a feeder into full Charter Sales or Customer Service within ~12 months for strong performers.
Media Sales Representative (Associate Publisher)
- Employer: Best Version Media
- Location: Raleigh, NC area
- Type: Independent contractor
- Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 $150,000+; 100% commission
Own and sell for a local community magazine plus digital marketing, on a flexible schedule. Best for self-starters comfortable with pure commission and building deep relationships with local businesses.
Associate Account Executive – Mako (North Carolina)
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: North Carolina territory (Raleigh included)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 base (plus variable/benefits)
Support capital sales of Mako robotic surgery systems, learning to manage $800K+ deals and complex hospital sales cycles. Strong fit if you have 2+ years of relevant experience and want to grow into a full AE role.
Commercial Insurance Placement Specialist
- Employer: HUB International
- Location: Raleigh, NC (travel in NC/SC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Market and place commercial P&C accounts, manage carrier relationships, and support producers on strategy. Great for someone with 3–5 years in commercial insurance marketing/underwriting or account management.
Director of Sales & Marketing (Hotel)
- Employer: Ephant Group HI Raleigh LLC
- Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead hotel sales strategy, key accounts, and visibility through outside sales and local partnerships. Requires 3+ years of hotel sales and strong leadership in a technical/relationship-heavy environment.
Director of Marketing & Communications – Hope Reins
- Employer: Armstrong McGuire & Associates (searching for Hope Reins)
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid; some evenings/weekends)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year
Own brand, strategy, and campaigns for a Christ-centered nonprofit serving kids in trauma. Perfect for a mission-driven leader with ~10+ years in marketing/communications and experience managing people and vendors.
Sales Representative – Fiber Internet (Door-to-Door)
- Employer: Lone Lion Marketing
- Location: Greensboro / High Point / Winston-Salem & surrounding areas (NC)
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Earnings: $2,000 – $6,000 per week (100% commission)
Door-to-door residential sales for fiber internet with uncapped commission and flexible schedule. Best for highly motivated, money-driven reps comfortable with pure commission and travel to Triad-area neighborhoods.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Raleigh’s market is moving fast—getting your name in early can really help.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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