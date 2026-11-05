📣 Raleigh, NC Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Raleigh’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—lots of field, remote, and leadership roles with serious earning potential. Here are some of the best options hiring around the Triangle.

Employer: Medtronic

Medtronic Location: Raleigh–Durham, NC (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 base + sales incentive plan

Deadline: Application window expected to close 13 Nov 2026

Work with neurosurgeons and implanting centers selling advanced DBS devices for Parkinson’s and other movement disorders. Heavy territory management, hospital/OR time, and strong benefits for experienced medical or clinical sales pros.

Employer: Schindler Elevator Corporation (U.S.)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $74,800 – $93,500 base + commissions

Sell new elevator and escalator installations, working with architects and general contractors on design, bids, and presentations. Great fit if you like technical B2B sales plus strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Any U.S. office (Raleigh listed; hybrid)

Any U.S. office (Raleigh listed; hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $149,276 – $237,355

Lead PR and media strategy for a global law firm—own story development, media relationships, and thought leadership. Ideal for a senior PR/communications pro with 8+ years’ experience and strong writing chops.

Employer: Visionary Marketing

Location: Raleigh, NC (in-person retail)

Raleigh, NC (in-person retail) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $37,000 – $52,000/year (base + commission)

Face-to-face sales inside partner retail stores, selling AT&T products with paid training and uncapped commission. Good starter role if you’re outgoing and want to break into sales.

Employer: Nabi Health

Location: Raleigh–Cary metro (field-based)

Raleigh–Cary metro (field-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + referral-driven commission (exact range not listed)

Grow a referral network for weight-inclusive nutrition care, meeting healthcare providers in person and representing Nabi at local events. Great for relationship-driven reps comfortable in a startup, clinical-facing environment.

Employer: Airwallex

Location: Remote, Eastern Time (Raleigh eligible; excludes NYC metro)

Remote, Eastern Time (Raleigh eligible; excludes NYC metro) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $146,000 – $182,000 total comp range

Own full-cycle fintech sales for SME clients (ecommerce, SaaS, services), from prospecting to onboarding. Strong fit if you have 2+ years of full-cycle fintech or finance-department sales and like complex, solution-based deals.

Employer: Airgas (an Air Liquide company)

Location: Raleigh, NC (field; up to ~150 miles travel)

Raleigh, NC (field; up to ~150 miles travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base pay + commission (range not listed)

Technical B2B role selling bulk gases and on-site systems, with auto allowance and strong family benefits. Ideal for someone with industrial/technical sales experience who likes consultative, solution-driven selling.

Employer: Samsara

Location: Remote in NC or other SE states

Remote in NC or other SE states Type: Full-time

Full-time OTE: $222,400 – $278,000/year

Close complex $100K–$500K+ ARR IoT/Connected Operations deals with large enterprise accounts. Best for seasoned AEs (5+ years) with a track record of over-quota performance and comfort selling to C‑suite.

Employer: VISASQ/COLEMAN

Location: Raleigh preferred (East Coast; hybrid/remote mix)

Raleigh preferred (East Coast; hybrid/remote mix) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive salary + performance bonuses (exact range not listed)

Support B2B survey projects end-to-end—questionnaire review, link testing, data quality, and client communication. Great for someone with 3+ years of quantitative research who likes detail work and global collaboration.

Employer: Consero Global

Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (senior SDR with outbound focus)

Phone- and LinkedIn-heavy outbound role building pipeline with CFOs/CEOs at PE- and VC-backed companies. Good match if you have 1+ year prospecting into finance leaders and like a challenger-style sales motion.

Employer: Precision Medicine Group (PRECISION AQ)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $145,000 + bonus

Lead content and strategy for payer/market access marketing across multiple therapeutic areas. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in medical communications or pharma and strong writing plus managed markets knowledge.

Employer: Pegasus Residential

Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (generous commission + 100% paid employee medical)

Lease-up role at a new community, focused on tours, closing leases, and renewals. Great if you have lease-up and sales experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and growth in multifamily.

(Duplicate Indeed listing for this same role was removed.)

Employer: flyExclusive

Location: Raleigh, NC (office-based)

Raleigh, NC (office-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Entry-level, high-exposure role supporting private jet charter sales with quoting, follow-up, and CRM accuracy. Designed as a feeder into full Charter Sales or Customer Service within ~12 months for strong performers.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: Raleigh, NC area

Raleigh, NC area Type: Independent contractor

Independent contractor Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 $150,000+; 100% commission

Own and sell for a local community magazine plus digital marketing, on a flexible schedule. Best for self-starters comfortable with pure commission and building deep relationships with local businesses.

Employer: Stryker

Location: North Carolina territory (Raleigh included)

North Carolina territory (Raleigh included) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 base (plus variable/benefits)

Support capital sales of Mako robotic surgery systems, learning to manage $800K+ deals and complex hospital sales cycles. Strong fit if you have 2+ years of relevant experience and want to grow into a full AE role.

Employer: HUB International

Location: Raleigh, NC (travel in NC/SC)

Raleigh, NC (travel in NC/SC) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Market and place commercial P&C accounts, manage carrier relationships, and support producers on strategy. Great for someone with 3–5 years in commercial insurance marketing/underwriting or account management.

Employer: Ephant Group HI Raleigh LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)

Raleigh, NC (on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead hotel sales strategy, key accounts, and visibility through outside sales and local partnerships. Requires 3+ years of hotel sales and strong leadership in a technical/relationship-heavy environment.

Employer: Armstrong McGuire & Associates (searching for Hope Reins)

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid; some evenings/weekends)

Raleigh, NC (hybrid; some evenings/weekends) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Own brand, strategy, and campaigns for a Christ-centered nonprofit serving kids in trauma. Perfect for a mission-driven leader with ~10+ years in marketing/communications and experience managing people and vendors.

Employer: Lone Lion Marketing

Location: Greensboro / High Point / Winston-Salem & surrounding areas (NC)

Greensboro / High Point / Winston-Salem & surrounding areas (NC) Type: Contract (1099)

Contract (1099) Earnings: $2,000 – $6,000 per week (100% commission)

Door-to-door residential sales for fiber internet with uncapped commission and flexible schedule. Best for highly motivated, money-driven reps comfortable with pure commission and travel to Triad-area neighborhoods.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Raleigh’s market is moving fast—getting your name in early can really help.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.