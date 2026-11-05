👔 Raleigh Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Raleigh’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially for project, product, and operations pros. Here are several standout management roles hiring around the city.

Employer: CDM Smith

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,478–$160,118/year

Oversee planning and delivery of water infrastructure projects that support local communities and the environment. Great fit if you have engineering/project management experience and want to lead budgets, schedules, and client relationships.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $140,000–$185,000/year

Lead high-profile rail, roadway, and port projects as the primary client liaison. Ideal for a PE with 8+ years’ experience who wants to manage multi‑disciplinary teams and major transportation work.

Note: Also listed on Indeed; this is the same role.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run mechanical scopes (HVAC, piping, cleanrooms) from pre‑con through commissioning, often for semiconductor and industrial facilities. Good match if you’re a mechanical or construction PM with strong codes/commissioning experience.

Employer: Siemens Energy

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between writing service proposals and managing FACTS/HVDC projects that support the power grid and renewables. Great for electrical or power systems engineers who enjoy both client work and project execution.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Raleigh, NC (onsite role supporting projects; posting text references Tampa)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$95,000/year + bonus

Lead building automation and controls projects from planning through closeout, managing financials, field teams, and customer communication. Good step for someone with HVAC controls or BAS experience moving into full project ownership.

Employer: BILL

Location: Raleigh, NC (remote‑first company)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own onboarding features that help small and midsize businesses get value from BILL’s fintech platform in their first 90 days. Best for early‑career PMs (1–2 years) who like data, experimentation, and cross‑functional work.

Employer: Navitas Semiconductor

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Executive‑level role leading SiC and GaN product engineering across the full lifecycle—from silicon bring‑up to high‑volume production. Designed for seasoned power‑semiconductor leaders (12+ years) who want big technical and organizational scope.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an employee‑owned GC)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year + vehicle allowance + bonuses

Run large commercial construction projects (up to ~$100M) in sectors like industrial, healthcare, and hospitality. Strong fit if you have 3–5+ years as a PM with a GC and want ESOP ownership and steady Southeast work.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a regional program rolling out new ATMs across retail bank branches in the Southeast. You’ll coordinate vendors, schedules, budgets, and risk for a high‑volume, multi‑site program—ideal if you know retail banking or multi‑location rollouts.

Employer: PwC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead workstreams improving hospital back‑office operations (revenue cycle, scheduling, admin systems) and mentor junior staff. Great for consultants with 3+ years’ experience who want client‑facing responsibility and healthcare focus.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid/client‑facing, up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior consulting role leading strategy and transformation projects for utilities—grid modernization, decarbonization, digital operations, and more. Best for experienced energy/utility consultants ready to own client relationships and teams.

Employer: London Approach (recruiting for a global industrial tech firm)

Location: Greater Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, onsite with some flexibility

Salary: $130,000–$140,000/year

Lead full product lifecycle and strategy for technical industrial products, working closely with engineering and sales. Ideal if you have product management experience in manufacturing, automation, aerospace, or sensors.

Employer: Whitman, Requardt and Associates, LLP

Location: Raleigh, NC area (travel to sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$135,000/year

Manage inspection staff and oversee NCDOT and local transportation projects, from roads to bridges. Great for construction leaders with 10+ years of field experience and strong NCDOT background.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Raleigh, NC (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $189,200–$372,900/year + incentive eligibility

High‑impact leadership role building and running industrial data/OT‑IT programs for manufacturing clients. Perfect for someone with deep plant/operations and industrial data experience who wants to sell, lead, and grow a practice.

Employer: HDR

Location: Raleigh, NC or Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of project coordinators supporting building engineering projects (like data centers and commercial facilities). Good bridge role if you’re strong in organization and PM support and want people‑leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Triangle Springs Behavioral Health Hospital

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital‑level finance executive role overseeing revenue cycle, accounting, budgeting, and reporting for a 77‑bed behavioral health facility. Best for experienced healthcare finance leaders ready for full P&L and board‑facing responsibility.

Employer: Key Autism Services

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, onsite (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Run day‑to‑day operations for an autism therapy center—scheduling staff, managing facilities and supplies, supporting hiring, and driving growth and retention. Great if you like people‑focused operations work in a mission‑driven setting.

Employer: Mace Group

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Deliver medium‑sized or complex construction/consultancy projects from brief through handover, managing budgets, risk, and stakeholder teams. Suits experienced PMs with professional credentials (e.g., MCIOB/MAPM/MRICS/MICE).

Employer: Drucker and Falk, LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time, rotating Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Support three apartment communities with leasing, resident relations, move‑ins/outs, and basic accounting. A solid step if you’re in customer service or sales and want to grow into full property management.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Raleigh leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.