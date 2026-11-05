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👔 Raleigh Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings
Raleigh’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially for project, product, and operations pros. Here are several standout management roles hiring around the city.
Project Manager I - Water Services Group
Employer: CDM Smith
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,478–$160,118/year
Oversee planning and delivery of water infrastructure projects that support local communities and the environment. Great fit if you have engineering/project management experience and want to lead budgets, schedules, and client relationships.
Project Manager IV – Transportation
Employer: AECOM
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, hybrid
Salary: $140,000–$185,000/year
Lead high-profile rail, roadway, and port projects as the primary client liaison. Ideal for a PE with 8+ years’ experience who wants to manage multi‑disciplinary teams and major transportation work.
Note: Also listed on Indeed; this is the same role.
Project Manager – Mechanical Construction
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run mechanical scopes (HVAC, piping, cleanrooms) from pre‑con through commissioning, often for semiconductor and industrial facilities. Good match if you’re a mechanical or construction PM with strong codes/commissioning experience.
Project & Tender Manager – Grid Technologies
Employer: Siemens Energy
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Split your time between writing service proposals and managing FACTS/HVDC projects that support the power grid and renewables. Great for electrical or power systems engineers who enjoy both client work and project execution.
HVAC Controls Project Manager
Employer: Johnson Controls
Location: Raleigh, NC (onsite role supporting projects; posting text references Tampa)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $78,000–$95,000/year + bonus
Lead building automation and controls projects from planning through closeout, managing financials, field teams, and customer communication. Good step for someone with HVAC controls or BAS experience moving into full project ownership.
Product Manager – Onboarding
Employer: BILL
Location: Raleigh, NC (remote‑first company)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own onboarding features that help small and midsize businesses get value from BILL’s fintech platform in their first 90 days. Best for early‑career PMs (1–2 years) who like data, experimentation, and cross‑functional work.
Senior Director, Product Engineering
Employer: Navitas Semiconductor
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive, based on experience
Executive‑level role leading SiC and GaN product engineering across the full lifecycle—from silicon bring‑up to high‑volume production. Designed for seasoned power‑semiconductor leaders (12+ years) who want big technical and organizational scope.
Project Manager | Employee-Owned GC
Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an employee‑owned GC)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000–$150,000/year + vehicle allowance + bonuses
Run large commercial construction projects (up to ~$100M) in sectors like industrial, healthcare, and hospitality. Strong fit if you have 3–5+ years as a PM with a GC and want ESOP ownership and steady Southeast work.
Project Manager – Bank ATM Installation Program
Employer: Turner & Townsend
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage a regional program rolling out new ATMs across retail bank branches in the Southeast. You’ll coordinate vendors, schedules, budgets, and risk for a high‑volume, multi‑site program—ideal if you know retail banking or multi‑location rollouts.
Healthcare Provider Back Office Consulting – Senior Associate
Employer: PwC
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $77,000–$202,000/year + bonus eligible
Lead workstreams improving hospital back‑office operations (revenue cycle, scheduling, admin systems) and mentor junior staff. Great for consultants with 3+ years’ experience who want client‑facing responsibility and healthcare focus.
Associate Director – Energy Providers South Market
Employer: Guidehouse
Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid/client‑facing, up to 50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior consulting role leading strategy and transformation projects for utilities—grid modernization, decarbonization, digital operations, and more. Best for experienced energy/utility consultants ready to own client relationships and teams.
Project Manager (Product Manager) – Industrial Technology
Employer: London Approach (recruiting for a global industrial tech firm)
Location: Greater Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, onsite with some flexibility
Salary: $130,000–$140,000/year
Lead full product lifecycle and strategy for technical industrial products, working closely with engineering and sales. Ideal if you have product management experience in manufacturing, automation, aerospace, or sensors.
Construction Manager – Transportation
Employer: Whitman, Requardt and Associates, LLP
Location: Raleigh, NC area (travel to sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$135,000/year
Manage inspection staff and oversee NCDOT and local transportation projects, from roads to bridges. Great for construction leaders with 10+ years of field experience and strong NCDOT background.
Manufacturing Technology & Industrial Data Delivery Leader (Senior Manager)
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Raleigh, NC (travel ~50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $189,200–$372,900/year + incentive eligibility
High‑impact leadership role building and running industrial data/OT‑IT programs for manufacturing clients. Perfect for someone with deep plant/operations and industrial data experience who wants to sell, lead, and grow a practice.
Project Coordinator / Team Lead
Employer: HDR
Location: Raleigh, NC or Charlotte, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of project coordinators supporting building engineering projects (like data centers and commercial facilities). Good bridge role if you’re strong in organization and PM support and want people‑leadership responsibilities.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Employer: Triangle Springs Behavioral Health Hospital
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Hospital‑level finance executive role overseeing revenue cycle, accounting, budgeting, and reporting for a 77‑bed behavioral health facility. Best for experienced healthcare finance leaders ready for full P&L and board‑facing responsibility.
Operations Manager
Employer: Key Autism Services
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, onsite (Mon–Fri)
Salary: Not listed
Run day‑to‑day operations for an autism therapy center—scheduling staff, managing facilities and supplies, supporting hiring, and driving growth and retention. Great if you like people‑focused operations work in a mission‑driven setting.
Project Manager (M2)
Employer: Mace Group
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, onsite
Salary: Not listed
Deliver medium‑sized or complex construction/consultancy projects from brief through handover, managing budgets, risk, and stakeholder teams. Suits experienced PMs with professional credentials (e.g., MCIOB/MAPM/MRICS/MICE).
Assistant Property Manager (Multi-Site)
Employer: Drucker and Falk, LLC
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time, rotating Saturdays
Salary: Not listed
Support three apartment communities with leasing, resident relations, move‑ins/outs, and basic accounting. A solid step if you’re in customer service or sales and want to grow into full property management.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Raleigh leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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