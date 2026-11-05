🚧 Raleigh Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Roles Up to $200K

Raleigh’s building boom is still going strong, and trades pros are in demand from entry-level helpers to senior superintendents. Here are several solid openings around the city, many with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: iSuite

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $200,000 + bonus, ESOP, 401(k), health, PTO

Lead mechanical preconstruction pursuits from first opportunity through contract signing. Great fit if you have 10+ years in mechanical contracting and like owning bids, client communication, and handoff to operations.

Employer: Invoke Staffing (for a NC electrical contractor)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $135,000+ base + bonus, full benefits

Build detailed bids for commercial/industrial electrical work across the Greensboro–Raleigh–Greenville corridor. Ideal if you have 3+ years estimating for an electrical contractor and are strong with plans, takeoff software, and NEC.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Part-time/variable (22–38 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.51 – $29.52/hour + union-style benefits

Hands-on field role helping with concrete, carpentry, masonry, and site prep. Good for someone with some construction experience who’s comfortable with heavy lifting, tools, and learning on the job.

Employer: Reece USA

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full benefits + PTO, 401(k))

Lead an estimating team for a large building-products distributor. You’ll manage bids, support sales, and help deliver strong customer service, with a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: Black Cloud Services / The Electric Solution

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Internship / part-time

Pay: $15 – $30/hour

Great for a multi-skill handy pro who can handle carpentry, basic electrical, drywall, and general home repairs. Flexible hours, mix of routine maintenance and emergency calls, and lots of variety day to day.

Employer: Rite-Hite / Arbon Equipment

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO)

Field role installing and repairing loading dock equipment and industrial doors. Good match if you have welding plus mechanical/hydraulic/electrical experience and like working independently at customer sites.

Employer: Michael Page (for a national multifamily developer)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $145,000 + 15% bonus, vehicle allowance, benefits

Run day-to-day site operations on large multifamily projects. You’ll coordinate subs, schedules, logistics, and safety for a developer-builder with a strong pipeline and room to grow.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a Carolinas GC)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 base + truck, per diem, bonus, 401(k)

Lead a major high-rise project in Raleigh from active construction through closeout. Best for superintendents with strong high-rise or large vertical experience and a background with commercial GCs.

Employer: Decorate With Lights

Location: Raleigh / Wake County, NC

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $52,600 – $63,500/year + PTO, 401(k)

Hands-on manager role leading crews installing holiday, architectural, and landscape lighting. Great if you’re comfortable on ladders/roofs, have trade-crew leadership experience, and like organizing field operations.

Employer: Anderson Automotive Group

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (12:00pm–10:00pm shift)

Salary: Competitive, not listed (health, PTO, 401(k) match, leave)

Work in a dealership environment doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on a variety of brands. Good for techs with 2–3+ years experience who like steady work, training, and a later shift.

Employer: NPSD, LLC / Village Motor Works

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45 – $54 per flagged hour + benefits

Senior-level role at an independent European shop (BMW, Mercedes, Audi, etc.). Ideal if you have 10–15 years of solid diagnostic and repair experience and want high flat-rate earning potential.

Employer: Raleigh Concrete, LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC 27603

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $26 – $28/hour + health, 401(k) match, PTO

Entry-level shop role working alongside master mechanics on heavy equipment and diesel fleets. Perfect if you’re mechanically inclined, have basic tools, and want to grow into a full heavy equipment tech.

Employer: HITT Contracting

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations on commercial projects while enforcing safety, quality, and schedule. Best for superintendents with 8–10+ years commercial GC experience and strong skills in occupied/fast-paced work.

Employer: Whitman, Requardt & Associates, LLP

Location: Raleigh, NC (travel across NC)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $135,000 + benefits

Manage NCDOT and local government roadway/bridge projects and inspection staff. Great fit if you have 10+ years of NCDOT-heavy construction/CEI experience and like leading teams and handling contract compliance.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Contract

Pay: $600 – $650/week

Support mechanics working on vehicles, diesel, heavy trucks, farm, and industrial equipment. Good starting point if you’re mechanically minded, can lift heavy, and want hands-on experience across many systems.

Employer: S&H RIDE LLC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $30/hour

General automotive role handling diagnostics, engines, transmissions, brakes, suspension, and more (GM experience is a plus). Solid fit if you want a busy shop with a wide mix of repair work.

Employer: Swinerton

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field framing and drywall role with a large, employee-owned GC. You’ll read plans, frame walls and openings, hang board, and may supervise small crews—great if you’re experienced and want steady commercial work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.