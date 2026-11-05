🏗️ Raleigh Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Raleigh’s engineering scene is busy right now – from power systems to high‑speed connectors, there’s a lot hiring across the Triangle. Here are several solid roles if you’re in architecture, civil, electrical, or mechanical engineering.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Location: Raleigh, NC (site-based, travel required)

(site-based, travel required) Salary: $86,400 – $129,600/year (base + short-term incentives)

(base + short-term incentives) Type: Full-time

Work on UPS, switchgear, and critical power systems with a 40-hour guarantee + overtime, company vehicle, tools, and 8 weeks of paid in-person training in Dallas. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in electrical field service and like hands-on work with customers.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)

Salary: $135,000 – $165,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead drainage and hydraulics on mid- to large-scale transportation projects, often for NCDOT, and mentor junior staff. Ideal if you’re a PE with 6+ years in hydraulics and comfortable sealing plans and leading design.

Employer: Duke Energy Corporation

Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior role guiding transmission line projects, mentoring project engineers, and reviewing designs and project documents. Best for a PE with 8+ years of experience who wants more leadership and system-wide impact.

Employer: LVI Associates

Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)

Salary: Not listed (competitive base + benefits)

Not listed (competitive base + benefits) Type: Full-time

Design NCDOT and municipal roadway projects using OpenRoads, MicroStation, or Civil 3D, with a clear path toward project management. Great for a PE with 5+ years of roadway/highway design looking for bigger projects and client exposure.

Employer: Liberty Personnel Services, Inc. (recruiting for a Fortune 100 BAS company)

(recruiting for a Fortune 100 BAS company) Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Commission, troubleshoot, and program building automation systems (BAS, BACnet, LON, Modbus, etc.) as a lead systems specialist on construction sites. Strong match if you’re an HVAC/BAS tech who likes controls, networking, and field leadership.

Employer: Stratus® (with Stewart Engineering partnership)

(with Stewart Engineering partnership) Location: Raleigh, NC (Hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Manage and produce roadway, traffic management, signing, and pavement marking designs for arterials, highways, and bridge approaches. Designed for a PE with ~8+ years of roadway design who wants to lead teams, own budgets, and be the client point of contact.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Raleigh, NC (Onsite, heavy travel)

Pay: $45.00 – $60.00/hour (contract-to-hire, with benefits eligibility)

(contract-to-hire, with benefits eligibility) Type: Contract to Hire, Full-time onsite

Commission and support microgrids, generators, switchgear, battery storage, PLC/SCADA, and GridSure systems, traveling 60–70% of the time. Ideal if you have 5+ years in power systems commissioning and enjoy field work plus advanced controls.

Employer: ElectriCities of NC

Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Support SCADA, telemetry, load management, and distributed generation monitoring for public power communities. Good fit if you have 3+ years in electric utility/SCADA/OT and want a stable role focused on reliability and cybersecurity.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Create and manage CAD models for high-speed connectors using Creo, supporting global product development teams. Great for someone with 2+ years of parametric modeling who enjoys detailed CAD work and design data management.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Design custom high-speed cable assemblies and connectors from concept through qualification, working closely with Tier 1 OEMs. Best for a BSME and 2–5+ years in product development who likes customer-facing, technically deep design work.

Employer: Amphenol Communications Solutions

Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a 20+ person signal integrity team designing copper I/O cable assemblies up to 448 Gbps/lane for cloud, data center, and 5G markets. A strong move for a senior EE (10+ years, SI leadership) who wants to own roadmaps, mentor engineers, and work with global customers.

Employer: Finch & Associates

Location: Raleigh, NC (In person)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-friendly field role supporting land surveying crews, learning to operate survey equipment and collect data outdoors year-round. Good starting point if you’re reliable, like physical work, and want to grow in surveying and civil projects.

Employer: Ayres Associates

Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support water/wastewater, stormwater, roadway, and site development projects with a national team, with flexible scheduling and strong development support. Great for a new civil grad (1–5 years, internships count) looking for broad municipal experience.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Mid-level role delivering geotechnical/environmental/facilities-type consulting: field investigations, design recommendations, reports, and client interaction. A fit for an engineer with 5–8 years’ experience who wants more project management and mentoring responsibilities.

Employer: Kaltech Consulting Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC (Onsite, Contract)

Salary: Not listed (contract rate)

Not listed (contract rate) Type: Contract

Hands-on FPGA RTL design in Verilog/VHDL, timing closure, CDC, and hardware bring-up using tools like Vivado, Quartus, and ModelSim. Best for someone with 5–7 years of FPGA experience ready to dive into board-level debugging and high-speed digital design.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Raleigh roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.