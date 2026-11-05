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Raleigh
📋 Raleigh Admin & Reception Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Raleigh’s office scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady admin or front desk role. Here are several solid options, from medical offices to law firms and remote data work.
Front Office Administrator & Patient Liaison
- Employer: Pro Motion Physical Therapy
- Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20–$25/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO
This role runs the front desk at a one‑on‑one physical therapy clinic. You’ll greet patients, handle scheduling, verify insurance, take payments, and keep EMR records organized.
Data Entry Clerk
- Employer: Craftbridge Digital
- Location: Remote – based in Raleigh, NC listing, work from anywhere in U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, learning budget, laptop + home office help
Perfect if you like focused computer work from home. You’ll key in and clean up records from PDFs and spreadsheets, merge duplicates, and spot-check data imports—fast, accurate typing and comfort with Excel/Sheets are key.
Project Coordinator – Regional
- Employer: McGough
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid, some jobsite visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support construction project managers with bids, RFIs, submittals, contracts, and close‑out documents. Good fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, like detailed paperwork, and can juggle tasks for multiple managers.
Administrative Assistant / Receptionist
- Employer: Aquatic Management Group, Inc.
- Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM (32–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17–$18/hour
- Benefits: Company-paid BCBS health (after 90 days), PTO, 401(k) with match, 1 WFH day/week (after 6 months), dental, parental leave, free family swim club membership
You’ll be the hub of a busy seasonal business—phones, visitors, filing, HR onboarding, uniforms, pool party scheduling, and payroll checks. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like variety.
Front Desk Receptionist – ECPC Pain Specialists
- Employer: East Carolina Anesthesia Associates / ECPC Pain Specialists
- Location: Wakefield (Raleigh area), NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life, disability, PTO, retirement plan
Be the first face patients see at a pain clinic—check in/out, schedule visits, verify insurance, handle referrals, and manage records in their EMR. Best for someone with 2+ years medical front desk experience who values compassion and teamwork.
Receptionist
- Employer: Morgan & Morgan
- Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: $16/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays
Front desk role at a large law firm—greet clients, route calls, gather basic case info, handle mail, and keep shared spaces ready. Good entry point if you’re organized, professional, and curious about legal work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and exact duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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