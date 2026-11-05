📋 Raleigh Admin & Reception Jobs With Multiple Openings

Raleigh’s office scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady admin or front desk role. Here are several solid options, from medical offices to law firms and remote data work.

Employer: Pro Motion Physical Therapy

Pro Motion Physical Therapy Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

(about 40 hrs/week) Pay: $20–$25/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO

This role runs the front desk at a one‑on‑one physical therapy clinic. You’ll greet patients, handle scheduling, verify insurance, take payments, and keep EMR records organized.

Employer: Craftbridge Digital

Craftbridge Digital Location: Remote – based in Raleigh, NC listing, work from anywhere in U.S.

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, learning budget, laptop + home office help

Perfect if you like focused computer work from home. You’ll key in and clean up records from PDFs and spreadsheets, merge duplicates, and spot-check data imports—fast, accurate typing and comfort with Excel/Sheets are key.

Employer: McGough

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid, some jobsite visits)

(hybrid, some jobsite visits) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support construction project managers with bids, RFIs, submittals, contracts, and close‑out documents. Good fit if you have 3+ years admin experience, like detailed paperwork, and can juggle tasks for multiple managers.

Employer: Aquatic Management Group, Inc.

Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM (32–40 hrs/week)

, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM (32–40 hrs/week) Pay: $17–$18/hour

Benefits: Company-paid BCBS health (after 90 days), PTO, 401(k) with match, 1 WFH day/week (after 6 months), dental, parental leave, free family swim club membership

You’ll be the hub of a busy seasonal business—phones, visitors, filing, HR onboarding, uniforms, pool party scheduling, and payroll checks. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like variety.

Employer: East Carolina Anesthesia Associates / ECPC Pain Specialists

East Carolina Anesthesia Associates / Location: Wakefield (Raleigh area), NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life, disability, PTO, retirement plan

Be the first face patients see at a pain clinic—check in/out, schedule visits, verify insurance, handle referrals, and manage records in their EMR. Best for someone with 2+ years medical front desk experience who values compassion and teamwork.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan

Location: Raleigh, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM Pay: $16/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays

Front desk role at a large law firm—greet clients, route calls, gather basic case info, handle mail, and keep shared spaces ready. Good entry point if you’re organized, professional, and curious about legal work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, growth, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.