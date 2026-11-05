🌿 Raleigh Agriculture & Environment Jobs: Multiple Open Roles

Raleigh’s green and pet-friendly job scene is busy right now, from hands-on dog walking to senior-level environmental consulting.

Below are several solid openings in Raleigh, NC across the agriculture and environment space.

Employer: Southern Bark Hospitality, LLC

Southern Bark Hospitality, LLC Location: North Hills & North Raleigh (27609 & 27615)

Type: Part-time, W-2 employee (midday hours, ~10:30 a.m.–3 p.m., weekdays)

(midday hours, ~10:30 a.m.–3 p.m., weekdays) Pay: Starting at $15/hour, paid training and paid travel time between visits

You’ll walk dogs, give potty breaks, refresh water, and send quick updates to pet parents. Great fit if you love animals, have reliable transportation, can handle different dog personalities, and want flexible, supplemental income that can grow as routes expand.

Employer: ERM

Location: Listed in Raleigh, NC (role can be based anywhere in the U.S. )

Listed in (role can be based ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior consulting role leading environmental permitting and strategy for major natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, renewables, and carbon sequestration projects. You’ll guide FERC-regulated projects, manage multidisciplinary teams, advise clients on NEPA and other key regulations, and help grow ERM’s energy practice.

Employer: Terracon Consultants Inc

Location: Raleigh, NC (supports Carolinas & Virginia)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead natural resources projects involving NEPA documents, wetland and stream delineations, Clean Water Act 404/401 permitting, mitigation planning, and protected species work. This is a senior role with project management, client-facing duties, mentoring staff, and some travel and fieldwork across the region.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.