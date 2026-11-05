💰 Raleigh Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Raleigh’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from growing local firms and national names. If you’ve got accounting, audit, or tax skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a real estate property & management company)

Robert Half (recruiting for a real estate property & management company) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own journal entries, balance sheet recs, bank recs, month-end close, and analysis for a real estate portfolio. Great fit if you have 2+ years of GL/month-end experience, strong Excel, and want to improve processes and support audits.

Employer: The Select Group

Location: Raleigh, NC (remote in EST)

Type: Full-time

Salary: On-target earnings: $120K–$130K

Lead billing, AR, collections, contract admin, and revenue reporting for a tech consulting firm. You’ll manage teams, own the full revenue cycle, and work heavily with Bullhorn One and NetSuite—ideal for someone with 7+ years in revenue ops/accounting and prior leadership.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (national range): $65,000–$95,000

Support FP&A with forecasting, dashboards, and ad-hoc analysis to drive firm profitability. Good match if you have 3+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and want exposure to professional services and tools like Hyperion or Power BI.

Employer: Mace

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (estimated): about **$130,000

Lead feasibility, procurement, cost planning, contract admin, and cost control on large projects. Best for someone with major-project cost management experience, a quantity surveying/cost management degree, and RICS-style credentials.

(Duplicate listing also appears via Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Martin Marietta

Location: Raleigh, NC (corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on multi-state sales & use tax role supporting manufacturing operations. You’ll work with vendors, a compliance service provider, and internal teams to ensure correct tax, file licenses/returns, and research tax issues—great if you have 2+ years on a multi-state sales tax team and tools like Vertex.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a public accounting firm)

(recruiting for a public accounting firm) Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public accounting role focused on tax planning and compliance, especially for agriculture clients. Designed for CPAs/EA-track pros with 5+ years of public tax experience who want to manage client relationships and mentor staff.

Employer: ProPharma

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid encouraged if near an office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role owning global consolidations, controls, audits, and team leadership for a life sciences services company. Best for someone with 12+ years in accounting/finance, strong GAAP knowledge, and deep management experience (CPA preferred).

Employer: Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham-Wilmington

Location: Raleigh/Cary, NC (hybrid, local only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

On-site/hybrid role handling AP/AR, GL, bank recs, and close for a portfolio of commercial properties using Yardi Voyager. You’ll prepare owner reports, CAM reconciliations, and tenant billing—must have 2+ years commercial real estate accounting and hands-on Yardi experience.

Employer: CAPTRUST

Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; company discretionary bonus eligible

Support advisors serving institutional retirement plan clients by building reports, presentations, and data for investment committees and HR teams. Great if you have 3+ years in the financial industry, strong Excel/PowerPoint, and like client-facing work without doing pure accounting.

Employer: HighRise Repair

Location: Raleigh, NC (in-office)

Type: Regular employee, 32–40 hrs/week

Pay: $27–$34/hour

Blend of construction AP/job cost accounting and entry-level estimating support for a local waterproofing/restoration contractor. Ideal if you know QuickBooks Online, job costing, and Excel, and want to learn estimating directly from ownership.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Raleigh, NC or Beachwood, OH (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000–$100,000/year

Join the corporate internal audit team doing integrated financial/operational audits, SOX testing, and data analytics with some travel (up to ~25%). Good for auditors with 3+ years’ experience, strong GAAP and controls knowledge, and interest in global exposure.

Employer: Integrated Openings Solutions

Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead project accounting for construction-style jobs: WIP, billings, AR/collections, job cost tracking, and supervising project accountants. Great fit if you have 4+ years in project billing/AR, construction or engineering experience, and like partnering closely with operations.

Employer: Raleigh Medical Group PA

Location: Raleigh, NC (in-office)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

AP-focused role in a medical practice handling high-volume invoices, ACH runs, bank recs, and 1099 support in QuickBooks Online. Good for someone with 1–4 years of AP/general accounting, strong Excel, and interest in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your core skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.