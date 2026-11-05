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Raleigh
💰 Raleigh Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
5 days ago
Raleigh’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring from growing local firms and national names. If you’ve got accounting, audit, or tax skills, this is a good moment to make a move.
Sr. Accountant – Real Estate
- Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a real estate property & management company)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll own journal entries, balance sheet recs, bank recs, month-end close, and analysis for a real estate portfolio. Great fit if you have 2+ years of GL/month-end experience, strong Excel, and want to improve processes and support audits.
Revenue Manager – Corporate (Remote EST)
- Employer: The Select Group
- Location: Raleigh, NC (remote in EST)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: On-target earnings: $120K–$130K
Lead billing, AR, collections, contract admin, and revenue reporting for a tech consulting firm. You’ll manage teams, own the full revenue cycle, and work heavily with Bullhorn One and NetSuite—ideal for someone with 7+ years in revenue ops/accounting and prior leadership.
Senior Financial Analyst – FP&A
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (national range): $65,000–$95,000
Support FP&A with forecasting, dashboards, and ad-hoc analysis to drive firm profitability. Good match if you have 3+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and want exposure to professional services and tools like Hyperion or Power BI.
Cost Manager – Major Projects
- Employer: Mace
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (estimated): about **$130,000
Lead feasibility, procurement, cost planning, contract admin, and cost control on large projects. Best for someone with major-project cost management experience, a quantity surveying/cost management degree, and RICS-style credentials.
(Duplicate listing also appears via Indeed; role included once.)
Analyst, Sales & Use Tax Compliance
- Employer: Martin Marietta
- Location: Raleigh, NC (corporate office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on multi-state sales & use tax role supporting manufacturing operations. You’ll work with vendors, a compliance service provider, and internal teams to ensure correct tax, file licenses/returns, and research tax issues—great if you have 2+ years on a multi-state sales tax team and tools like Vertex.
Tax Seniors and Managers – Public Accounting
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a public accounting firm)
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Public accounting role focused on tax planning and compliance, especially for agriculture clients. Designed for CPAs/EA-track pros with 5+ years of public tax experience who want to manage client relationships and mentor staff.
Global Corporate Controller
- Employer: ProPharma
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid encouraged if near an office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact leadership role owning global consolidations, controls, audits, and team leadership for a life sciences services company. Best for someone with 12+ years in accounting/finance, strong GAAP knowledge, and deep management experience (CPA preferred).
Staff Accountant – Commercial Property Accounting (Yardi)
- Employer: Lee & Associates Raleigh-Durham-Wilmington
- Location: Raleigh/Cary, NC (hybrid, local only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
On-site/hybrid role handling AP/AR, GL, bank recs, and close for a portfolio of commercial properties using Yardi Voyager. You’ll prepare owner reports, CAM reconciliations, and tenant billing—must have 2+ years commercial real estate accounting and hands-on Yardi experience.
Senior Institutional Client Management Associate
- Employer: CAPTRUST
- Location: Raleigh, NC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; company discretionary bonus eligible
Support advisors serving institutional retirement plan clients by building reports, presentations, and data for investment committees and HR teams. Great if you have 3+ years in the financial industry, strong Excel/PowerPoint, and like client-facing work without doing pure accounting.
Construction Accounting & Estimating Coordinator
- Employer: HighRise Repair
- Location: Raleigh, NC (in-office)
- Type: Regular employee, 32–40 hrs/week
- Pay: $27–$34/hour
Blend of construction AP/job cost accounting and entry-level estimating support for a local waterproofing/restoration contractor. Ideal if you know QuickBooks Online, job costing, and Excel, and want to learn estimating directly from ownership.
Senior Internal Auditor
- Employer: Eaton
- Location: Raleigh, NC or Beachwood, OH (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000–$100,000/year
Join the corporate internal audit team doing integrated financial/operational audits, SOX testing, and data analytics with some travel (up to ~25%). Good for auditors with 3+ years’ experience, strong GAAP and controls knowledge, and interest in global exposure.
Senior Accounting Supervisor – Project Accounting
- Employer: Integrated Openings Solutions
- Location: Raleigh, NC (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Lead project accounting for construction-style jobs: WIP, billings, AR/collections, job cost tracking, and supervising project accountants. Great fit if you have 4+ years in project billing/AR, construction or engineering experience, and like partnering closely with operations.
Accounts Payable Specialist – Healthcare
- Employer: Raleigh Medical Group PA
- Location: Raleigh, NC (in-office)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
AP-focused role in a medical practice handling high-volume invoices, ACH runs, bank recs, and 1099 support in QuickBooks Online. Good for someone with 1–4 years of AP/general accounting, strong Excel, and interest in healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if your core skills line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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