💰 Raleigh Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $90K+ Openings

Raleigh’s finance scene is busy right now, from public company reporting to hands-on payroll and staff accounting. Here are several solid roles across corporate, public accounting, real estate, pharma, and nonprofits.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC (3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $220,000 + bonus (NC range)

Lead finance for a global central labs business: own planning, forecasting, pricing support, and US GAAP reporting while managing a small global team. Great fit if you have 10+ years in finance, strong controls/FP&A skills, and want a high-impact leadership role in clinical research.

Employer: First Citizens Innovation Banking

Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary (NC): $90,000 – $120,000 base + incentives

Advise high-growth tech and life sciences clients on treasury and payments solutions. Ideal for someone with 2–6+ years in treasury sales or payments/FinTech who enjoys relationship-building and complex cash management deals.

Employer: Jobot (for a Raleigh real estate investment firm)

Location: Onsite – Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000 base + ~10% bonus

Senior-level analyst role supporting acquisitions, valuations, and portfolio performance for a growing real estate investor. Great if you have 3–5 years in real estate finance, advanced Excel, and like using AI tools to speed up modeling and reporting.

Employer: CV Resources (search firm for a large multi-state employer)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Lead multi-state payroll operations, manage a payroll team, and drive automation and process improvements. Best for someone with 8+ years of payroll, CPP, and experience with large, complex workforces (UKG Pro a plus).

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Work with high-net-worth individuals, trusts, and family partnerships on complex gift and estate planning and compliance. Designed for a CPA with 7+ years in public accounting who wants leadership, business development, and a path to firm leadership.

Employer: Cardinal Infrastructure Group (Nasdaq: CDNL)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Build the public-company reporting function from scratch: own 10-K/10-Q filings, technical accounting, SOX 404, and external audit. Ideal for a CPA with 10+ years including Big 4 and direct SEC reporting experience who wants a foundational leadership role.

Employer: Accord BioPharma

Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Support GPO and indirect channel contracts, chargebacks, rebates, and membership data for a fast-growing pharma company. Great fit if you have 5+ years in pharma/healthcare commercial operations and strong Excel and data reconciliation skills.

Employer: EY (FSO – EDGE practice)

Location: Remote – US (Raleigh-based candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $127,900 – $291,900 base

Lead tax operations teams focused on information reporting and withholding (FATCA, NRA, transaction taxes) for financial institutions. Best for a CPA/EA/attorney with 8+ years of operational delivery and strong process, data, and people management skills.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Raleigh, NC (firm lists preferred location as New York; confirm flexibility)

Type: Full-time, Partner level

Expand a high-growth real estate tax practice serving family offices and owner-operators. Suited to a CPA/EA with 12+ years in real estate partnership and fund taxation who wants to drive client strategy and business development.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a public accounting firm)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Public accounting tax role with a focus on agriculture clients. Good match if you have 5+ years in tax, strong federal/state knowledge, and want to manage client relationships and mentor staff.

Employer: Sumo Logic

Location: Raleigh, NC (supporting EMEA & East Coast; likely hybrid/remote – confirm in posting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $116,000 base + incentives

Partner with Sales, Finance, and Legal on SaaS deal structuring, pricing, and approvals. Great for someone with 3–5 years in deal desk/pricing/finance, strong Salesforce CPQ and Excel skills, and comfort working at quarter-end pace.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $100,350 – $205,000 base + bonus eligible

Serve ultra-affluent families, trusts, estates, and closely held businesses on complex tax compliance and planning. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in public accounting (3+ in investment management) and a CPA/other credential who wants both client-facing and leadership responsibilities.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.98 – $32.12 per hour

Blend AP, AR, deposits, and some scheduling/front desk support in a busy surgery center. Good entry-to-mid level role if you have 2–5 years of AP, basic accounting skills, and want healthcare experience.

Employer: Linesight

Location: Remote (US) – Raleigh candidates welcome

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $175,000 base

Own budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis, and financial modeling for a global construction-focused consultancy. Best for someone with 5+ years in FP&A, strong Excel/BI tools, and experience in commercial or industrial construction.

Employer: Greenscape, Inc. / Green Leaf Group

Location: Onsite – Raleigh, NC (2610 Rowland Rd)

Type: Full-time

Handle weekly payroll in ADP Workforce Now, commissions, and employee pay questions for a 200+ person, locally owned company. Great if you have 2+ years of ADP payroll, strong Excel, and like being the go-to person for accurate, on-time pay.

Employer: NC Community Action Association (NCCAA)

Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC 27616

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $68,000 + benefits

Support AP/AR, bank recs, grant accounting, and month-end close for a statewide nonprofit network. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s in accounting and 5+ years of nonprofit experience who wants mission-driven work and steady, deadline-based routines.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Raleigh finance roles tend to move fast, especially at the senior and leadership levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.