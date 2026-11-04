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💰 Raleigh Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $90K+ Openings
Raleigh’s finance scene is busy right now, from public company reporting to hands-on payroll and staff accounting. Here are several solid roles across corporate, public accounting, real estate, pharma, and nonprofits.
Finance Director – Global Central Laboratory, CRG
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC (3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,000 – $220,000 + bonus (NC range)
Lead finance for a global central labs business: own planning, forecasting, pricing support, and US GAAP reporting while managing a small global team. Great fit if you have 10+ years in finance, strong controls/FP&A skills, and want a high-impact leadership role in clinical research.
Treasury Management Sales Advisor
Employer: First Citizens Innovation Banking
Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary (NC): $90,000 – $120,000 base + incentives
Advise high-growth tech and life sciences clients on treasury and payments solutions. Ideal for someone with 2–6+ years in treasury sales or payments/FinTech who enjoys relationship-building and complex cash management deals.
Financial Analyst (Real Estate Investment)
Employer: Jobot (for a Raleigh real estate investment firm)
Location: Onsite – Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $90,000 base + ~10% bonus
Senior-level analyst role supporting acquisitions, valuations, and portfolio performance for a growing real estate investor. Great if you have 3–5 years in real estate finance, advanced Excel, and like using AI tools to speed up modeling and reporting.
Senior Payroll Manager
Employer: CV Resources (search firm for a large multi-state employer)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Lead multi-state payroll operations, manage a payroll team, and drive automation and process improvements. Best for someone with 8+ years of payroll, CPP, and experience with large, complex workforces (UKG Pro a plus).
Senior Tax Manager – High Net Worth / Family Wealth Services
Employer: Elliott Davis
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Work with high-net-worth individuals, trusts, and family partnerships on complex gift and estate planning and compliance. Designed for a CPA with 7+ years in public accounting who wants leadership, business development, and a path to firm leadership.
Senior Director, Financial (SEC) Reporting
Employer: Cardinal Infrastructure Group (Nasdaq: CDNL)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Build the public-company reporting function from scratch: own 10-K/10-Q filings, technical accounting, SOX 404, and external audit. Ideal for a CPA with 10+ years including Big 4 and direct SEC reporting experience who wants a foundational leadership role.
Senior Analyst, GPO Contract Administration
Employer: Accord BioPharma
Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Support GPO and indirect channel contracts, chargebacks, rebates, and membership data for a fast-growing pharma company. Great fit if you have 5+ years in pharma/healthcare commercial operations and strong Excel and data reconciliation skills.
Financial Services – Information Reporting & Withholding, Senior Services Manager – EDGE
Employer: EY (FSO – EDGE practice)
Location: Remote – US (Raleigh-based candidates eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US range): $127,900 – $291,900 base
Lead tax operations teams focused on information reporting and withholding (FATCA, NRA, transaction taxes) for financial institutions. Best for a CPA/EA/attorney with 8+ years of operational delivery and strong process, data, and people management skills.
Tax Partner – Real Estate
Employer: EisnerAmper
Location: Raleigh, NC (firm lists preferred location as New York; confirm flexibility)
Type: Full-time, Partner level
Expand a high-growth real estate tax practice serving family offices and owner-operators. Suited to a CPA/EA with 12+ years in real estate partnership and fund taxation who wants to drive client strategy and business development.
Tax Seniors and Managers – Public Accounting
Employer: CyberCoders (for a public accounting firm)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Public accounting tax role with a focus on agriculture clients. Good match if you have 5+ years in tax, strong federal/state knowledge, and want to manage client relationships and mentor staff.
Deal Desk Analyst
Employer: Sumo Logic
Location: Raleigh, NC (supporting EMEA & East Coast; likely hybrid/remote – confirm in posting)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $99,000 – $116,000 base + incentives
Partner with Sales, Finance, and Legal on SaaS deal structuring, pricing, and approvals. Great for someone with 3–5 years in deal desk/pricing/finance, strong Salesforce CPQ and Excel skills, and comfort working at quarter-end pace.
Tax Senior – Private Wealth
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $100,350 – $205,000 base + bonus eligible
Serve ultra-affluent families, trusts, estates, and closely held businesses on complex tax compliance and planning. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in public accounting (3+ in investment management) and a CPA/other credential who wants both client-facing and leadership responsibilities.
Accounts Payable Representative Clerk – Blue Ridge Day Surgery Center
Employer: SCA Health (Optum)
Location: Raleigh, NC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17.98 – $32.12 per hour
Blend AP, AR, deposits, and some scheduling/front desk support in a busy surgery center. Good entry-to-mid level role if you have 2–5 years of AP, basic accounting skills, and want healthcare experience.
FP&A Analyst / Manager
Employer: Linesight
Location: Remote (US) – Raleigh candidates welcome
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000 – $175,000 base
Own budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis, and financial modeling for a global construction-focused consultancy. Best for someone with 5+ years in FP&A, strong Excel/BI tools, and experience in commercial or industrial construction.
Payroll Administrator
Employer: Greenscape, Inc. / Green Leaf Group
Location: Onsite – Raleigh, NC (2610 Rowland Rd)
Type: Full-time
Handle weekly payroll in ADP Workforce Now, commissions, and employee pay questions for a 200+ person, locally owned company. Great if you have 2+ years of ADP payroll, strong Excel, and like being the go-to person for accurate, on-time pay.
Staff Accountant
Employer: NC Community Action Association (NCCAA)
Location: Hybrid – Raleigh, NC 27616
Type: Full-time
Salary: $62,000 – $68,000 + benefits
Support AP/AR, bank recs, grant accounting, and month-end close for a statewide nonprofit network. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s in accounting and 5+ years of nonprofit experience who wants mission-driven work and steady, deadline-based routines.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Raleigh finance roles tend to move fast, especially at the senior and leadership levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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