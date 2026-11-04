🔬 Raleigh Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings

Raleigh’s science scene is buzzing right now, from quantum computing labs to education research and environmental testing. If you’re into data, experiments, or supporting big research projects, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Western Governors University (WGU Labs)

Western Governors University (WGU Labs) Location: Raleigh, NC (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,300 – $147,400

Design and run mixed-methods studies on AI-enabled learning tools and educational products. You’ll use SQL plus R or Python, work with product and engineering teams, and turn data into clear stories and publications. Strong fit if you have a background in learning science/ed research, enjoy autonomy, and want robust benefits plus flexible PTO and 11 paid holidays.

Employer: NC State University – Electrical & Computer Engineering / College of Sciences

Location: Raleigh, NC 27606

Type: Postdoctoral (Part-time in listing; check posting for details)

Salary: $60,176 – $70,000

Two postdoc roles working on hybrid continuous–discrete-variable quantum computing. One leans toward condensed matter physics & quantum simulation, the other toward compilation, benchmarking, and HPC simulation of quantum circuits. You’ll collaborate with a cluster of quantum faculty, mentor grad students, and publish in top venues, with access to NC State’s medical, dental, vision, retirement, and wellness perks.

Employer: NC State College of Engineering – Office of Research Administration

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time (12‑month recurring)

Salary: $65,000 – $73,525 (commensurate with experience)

Ideal if you like the business side of research. You’ll manage pre‑award and post‑award for engineering faculty: building proposal budgets, handling sponsor portals, monitoring grant spending, and ensuring federal and university compliance. Role sits in a matrixed, embedded model, with potential flexible work schedule and strong NC State benefits (12 holidays, leave programs, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Pace® Analytical Services

Location: Raleigh, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Entry point into environmental science with on‑the‑job training. You’ll handle sample receiving, shipping, processing, and tracking in an environmental testing lab. Great for someone with a high school diploma who wants to grow in lab work, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with immediate vesting, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.