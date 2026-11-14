Raleigh Hills and nearby Garden Home are hot right now for tech-focused sales pros, especially if you like selling SaaS and HR solutions to bigger clients.

Below are several solid roles with ADP and its WorkMarket team, all based in or near Garden Home, OR.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Garden Home, OR (near Raleigh Hills)

Garden Home, OR (near Raleigh Hills) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: USD $62,700 – $124,700 / year (plus potential bonus/commission)

Sell ADP’s cloud HR solutions to large companies (3,000–15,000 employees) and grow a defined territory. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years of global enterprise sales, like working with a team, and want strong training, benefits, and upside pay.

Employer: WorkMarket, an ADP Company

WorkMarket, an ADP Company Location: Garden Home, OR

Garden Home, OR Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: USD $62,700 – $124,700 / year (plus potential bonus/commission)

Hunt for new business selling a Freelance Management Solution to SMB and enterprise leaders who use blended workforces. Ideal if you have 5+ years of SaaS or tech sales, love building your own pipeline, and want to work in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Garden Home, OR

Garden Home, OR Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: USD $87,900 – $174,900 / year (plus potential bonus/commission)

Lead a field sales team selling ADP payroll, HR, tax, and benefits solutions to new and existing clients. Great next step if you have 2+ years of B2B sales or sales management, enjoy coaching reps, and want leadership experience plus strong benefits and incentive trips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—ADP often has related roles open, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.