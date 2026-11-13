Rainbow City has a few nice admin openings right now, especially if you like helping seniors and keeping an office running smoothly.

Employer: We Care Senior Care, Inc. (Home Instead)

We Care Senior Care, Inc. (Home Instead) Location: Rainbow City, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help match caregivers with senior clients so they can safely stay in their homes. Good fit if you’re organized, like solving schedule “puzzles,” and have admin, customer service, sales, or call center experience. Offers competitive pay, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) match, training, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Butterfly Home Care

Location: Rainbow City, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour

Front desk and office support role with an on-call CNA rotation. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, handle filing and data entry, and help with scheduling and records. Great for someone building office experience who is organized, friendly, and comfortable with computers.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, clean resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.