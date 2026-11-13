Flights across the U.S. were grounded Friday afternoon after an outage affected telecommunications systems nationwide, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The issue was first reported around 12 p.m. PT Friday, and officials for the FAA described it as a “temporary telecommunications outage.”

A Delta Air Lines jet is seen parked on a tarmac in this undated image from Pixabay.com; Flights across the U.S. were placed on a ground stop Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2026.

FAA officials said flights were being halted nationwide “out of an abundance of caution.”

Flights that were already in the air were accounted for, but most flights that were preparing to depart were left stuck taxiing or were forced to return to the terminal. International flights, the FAA said, were being handled on a “case by case” basis.

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President Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the communication breakdown involved all Air Route Traffic Control Centers in the country, forcing the ground stop

FAA technicians were “investigating the issue,” and Duffy said additional updates would be provided as more is known.

Travelers stuck on the Tarmac due to ground stop

Passengers who were departing on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport told RailandRunway.com that their plane was moments away from takeoff before the captain informed them of the nationwide ground stop.

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By around 2 p.m., their flight had still not departed, but instead returned to the terminal after more than an hour waiting for the green light to depart.

Those same travelers said their current flights, nor their connections had been canceled yet. Significant cascading delays throughout the remainder of the day and potentially through the weekend are likely.

Another traveler who departed prior to the ground stop and arrived at an airport in New York said airline officials informed them they would not be able to retrieve their luggage while the ground stop was in place.

Feds attempting to upgrade ATC technology

This is the first national ground stop since January 2023, which was caused by an issue with a critical FAA computer system. Prior to that, there hadn’t been a nationwide ground of planes since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks at the Newark International Airport as a newly installed radar tower sits in the background. (Federal Aviation Administration)

This latest stoppage comes in the midst of federal modernization efforts for air traffic control, spearheaded by Duffy and the Trump Administration.

Late Friday morning, hours before the ground stop occurred, the FAA issued a post on social media celebrating a milestone at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, in which air traffic controllers made the switch from “antiquated” paper strips to electronic flight strips in the name of safety and efficiency.

Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion for air traffic control technology upgrades, including replacing copper wires with fiber optic lines at the nation’s airports.

To completely upgrade those systems across the entire United States, Duffy said tens of billions of dollars in additional funding would be needed, according to the Associated Press.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters Friday that there was no indication that the outage was linked to any type of domestic or international sabotage. “It’s just a telecommunications outage,” he said.

The telecommunications issue appears similar to another event that happened in September, which grounded flights in the Northeast, the AP reports.

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