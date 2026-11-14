Rahway is busy right now with project and portfolio work, especially in pharma and construction. If you’ve got management chops, there are several solid roles here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,300 – $137,400 base, plus bonus and long-term incentive eligible

Support Merck’s R&D Business Technology Partner team, helping turn business strategy into digital solutions. Good fit if you like strategic planning, process mapping, and digital transformation and can work with both scientists and IT.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ or Upper Gwynedd, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (primary location – North Wales, PA): $142,400 – $224,100 base, plus bonus and long-term incentive eligible

Lead end-to-end CMC project management for drug and vaccine development, from First in Human through transfer to supply. Ideal if you have 5+ years of project management, know drug/vaccine development, and want to guide cross-functional teams at a senior level.

Employer: ALLY Construction Services

Location: Rahway, NJ (regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000 – $140,000

Run commercial construction projects from start to finish, working closely with clients, subs, and field teams. Comes with PTO (including your birthday), medical/dental/vision, 401(k), life and disability coverage, tuition reimbursement, and a veteran-friendly culture.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.