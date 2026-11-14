Rahway’s science scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for lab and data-heavy roles. If you’re into research, analytics, or quality work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions

Eurofins PSS Insourcing Solutions Location: Rahway, NJ

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Salary: $22–26/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on lab role supporting protein characterization and stability for biotherapeutics. You’ll run biophysical assays (HIAC, MFI, SEC-MALS, DLS, DSC, etc.), keep detailed ELN records, and troubleshoot instruments. BS/MS in a related science and 1–2 years with biophysical instruments required; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Note: Another posting for this same role lists $24–25/hour; details are otherwise the same, so they’re likely hiring multiple scientists under one position.

Employer: Volunteers of America–Greater New York

Location: Rahway, NJ 07065

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role supporting Youth & Family Services and Adult Behavioral Health/Developmental Disability programs. You’ll help with audits, accreditation and licensure prep, data and incident reviews, and EHR support across Northern NJ programs. Requires a related Bachelor’s degree, 2+ years in social service program support, strong communication skills, and solid Microsoft Office skills; comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: Merck

Location: Rahway, NJ (Primary Location)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $129,000–$203,100/year (plus bonus and long-term incentives, where applicable)

High-impact data and modeling role in Discovery Chemistry, building cheminformatics and machine learning workflows to speed up drug discovery. You’ll partner with medicinal and computational chemists, work on small molecules and emerging modalities (like cyclic peptides and DNA-encoded libraries), and develop scalable pipelines in Python using RDKit or similar tools. PhD (or near completion) or MS with 4+ years relevant experience required; includes comprehensive benefits, 401(k), and paid holidays/vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will train the right person with a strong base and real interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.