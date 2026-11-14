Rahway’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, rehab clinics, and correctional health all hiring. If you’re looking for steady hours or a flexible side gig, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rutgers University – University Correctional Health Care (UCHC)

Rutgers University – University Correctional Health Care (UCHC) Location: East Jersey State Prison, Rahway, NJ

Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $33.51 – $35.03 per hour (union role, Teamsters 97)

Work in a secure correctional setting providing hands-on nursing care under RN supervision. You’ll give meds, document care, help with discharge planning, and respond to emergencies, with full Rutgers benefits and pension eligibility.

Requirements: NJ LPN license, CPR, valid driver’s license and transportation; must meet NJ DOC clearance and be able to lift up to 50 lbs and perform CPR.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – RWJUH Rahway Hospital

Location: 865 Stone Street, Rahway, NJ 07065

Type: Per diem, evening shift (3:00 PM – 11:30 PM)

Pay: $25.25 per hour

Join the float pool and get experience across different units while working bedside with patients. You’ll take vitals, perform EKGs, draw labs, help with meals and daily care, and support RNs in a fast-paced hospital setting.

Requirements: High school diploma/GED and American Heart Association BLS. CNA experience, CNA program completion, or two RN clinical courses are preferred. Must work some weekends and holidays.

Employer: Northeast Spine and Sports Medicine

Location: Rahway, NJ (in-person clinic)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Schedule (approx.): Mon, Wed & Fri, 10 AM – 6 PM

Support a multi-disciplinary rehab team (chiropractic, acupuncture, OT, pain management, orthopedics) in an outpatient setting. Great fit if you’re team-oriented, like helping patients through recovery, and want steady daytime hours three days a week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.