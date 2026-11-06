🔬 Rahway, NJ science roles with multiple $115K+ openings

Rahway’s pharma scene is busy right now, especially at Merck. If you’re into analytical science, devices, or modeling, there are several high‑paying roles open on site.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ (Onsite)

Salary: $117,000 – $184,200

Type: Full-time, Regular

Posting end date: 11/16/2026

This role sits in late‑stage analytical development, using advanced tools (UHPLC/HPLC, GC, spectroscopy, dissolution, etc.) to support drug product development, stability, scale‑up, and global CMC filings in a cGMP setting. Great fit if you have a PhD or 5+ years’ pharma experience and want to drive commercialization‑ready methods and work closely with manufacturing.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ (Onsite)

Salary: $117,000 – $184,200

Type: Full-time, Regular

Posting end date: 11/22/2026

Join the Pharmaceutical Analytical Sciences group to build methods from early to late phase for small molecules, peptides, and oligos, and support clinical supplies under GMP. Ideal if you enjoy solving tough analytical problems, authoring regulatory docs, and leading innovation projects in chromatography, MS, and data‑driven tools.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ

Salary: $142,400 – $224,100

Type: Full-time, Regular (Associate Director equivalent)

VISA Sponsorship: Yes

Posting end date: 11/21/2026

Lead design verification strategy for drug–device combination products (injection, inhalation, implants, etc.), from test method development and validation through stability, process validation, and regulatory support. Best for mechanical/device engineers with 5–8+ years in combination products who know design controls, ISO/ASTM standards, and can lead cross‑functional teams.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ (Hybrid)

Salary: $156,900 – $247,000

Type: Full-time, Regular

VISA Sponsorship: Yes

Posting end date: 11/11/2026

Senior role leading physics-based modeling for drug delivery devices, linking device mechanics, tissue interaction, and PK/PD using tools like MATLAB, ABAQUS, ANSYS, COMSOL, Python, C++. Great if you have 6–12+ years in simulation, want to set cross‑program modeling strategy, and enjoy mentoring and influencing at a portfolio level.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on day‑to‑day work and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.