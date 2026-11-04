🔬 Rahway NJ Science Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Rahway’s science scene is buzzing right now, especially around biologics and digital labs. If you’re into lab automation, CMC, or upstream process work, there are some strong options open at Merck.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $87,300 – $137,400

Design and build “lab of the future” automation systems that link robots, instruments, and software so scientists can run faster, smarter experiments. Great fit if you have lab automation experience plus scripting (Python, C#, etc.) and want a hands-on role at the science–tech crossover.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $117,000 – $184,200

Lead high-impact automation projects, from concept to deployment, across robotics, data systems, and AI-driven tools. Ideal if you bring several years of lab automation plus programming and want to drive strategy, not just run experiments.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $210,400 – $331,100

Senior scientific leader role owning the modeling strategy for digitally enabled technology transfer across CMC. Best for someone with 15+ years in CMC/tech transfer and deep experience with mechanistic, statistical, and AI/ML models who wants to shape enterprise-wide strategy.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 PM – 12:00 AM)

Full-time, Salary: $87,300 – $137,400

Join an analytical chemistry team running GMP release and stability testing for small molecules, peptides, and oligos. Good match if you have 1–3+ years in industry, enjoy hands-on lab work, and don’t mind evening hours.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: Rahway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $173,200 – $272,600

Lead biologics upstream process development from first-in-human through commercial, including cell culture process design, scale-up, and tech transfer. Great for PhD/MS candidates with 6–8+ years in CHO cell culture, bioreactors, and late-stage CMC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.