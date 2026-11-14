Ragley’s energy and pipeline scene is busy right now, with several solid field roles open in utilities and infrastructure. If you like hands-on work, being outdoors, and steady full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Williams

Williams Location: Ragley, LA

Type: Full-time

Category: Pipeline operations / maintenance

You’ll help keep gas pipeline facilities running safely by reading drawings, maintaining equipment, and solving technical issues. Requires HS diploma/GED and about 3+ years in an operations tech or similar role, plus comfort with field work, overtime, and on-call shifts.

Employer: WhiteWater

WhiteWater Location: Ragley, LA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Category: Utility locating / public safety

This role focuses on protecting pipelines and public safety by locating and marking underground utilities and responding to one-call tickets. Needs 2+ years related experience, a valid driver’s license, ability to lift 75 lbs, work outdoors, and handle some nights/weekends; offers 401(k) match and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: WhiteWater

WhiteWater Location: Ragley, LA (covers Lake Charles–Shreveport)

Type: Full-time

Category: Corrosion control / pipeline integrity

You’ll manage corrosion control for about 145 miles of pipe and compressor stations, including testing cathodic protection systems, inspecting coatings, and handling regulatory records. Requires 5+ years corrosion experience (DOT 192 / TRRC), strong field skills, and offers 401(k) match and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with solid work ethic and field experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.