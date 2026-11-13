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Raeford
🏥 Raeford, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Raeford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level lab work to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Brighter Futures Therapy Services, LLC
- Location: Raeford, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 per year
This BCBA-owned practice offers a manageable caseload (about 20–30 billable hours) and strong clinical support so you can focus on high-quality, client-centered ABA care. Comes with a long list of benefits, including health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE credits, and flexible schedule.
NC260 Case Manager (RN – Wound Care)
- Employer: Healogics
- Location: Raeford, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $37.78 – $47.61 per hour
Work as an RN in an outpatient wound care center, handling intake, discharge, and ongoing case management for chronic wound patients. This role includes opportunities to train in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and vein clinic work, plus quality improvement and patient education.
Laboratory Assistant – Full-time Days
- Employer: Cape Fear Valley Medical Center – Hoke Hospital
- Location: Raeford, NC
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re starting out in healthcare and like hands-on lab work. You’ll process specimens, do phlebotomy, register patients, and support core lab testing across multiple areas, with steady daytime hours.
BCaBA or QASP-S
- Employer: Brighter Futures Therapy Services, LLC
- Location: Raeford, NC 28376 (in person)
- Type: Likely Full-time (noted as salaried)
- Salary: $55,000 – $80,000 per year
Join a small, BCBA-led team providing ABA services for kids with autism across clinic, home, and school settings. You’ll help with treatment implementation, data review, and staff support, with strong benefits and a flexible schedule.
CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant (Travel Clinic Role)
- Employer: HCC At Home
- Location: Raeford, NC (travel to multiple facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $15.00 per hour
Day-shift travel CNA role (no weekends unless you volunteer) supporting providers with foot care services, vitals, and charting in nursing and assisted living facilities. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and requires high travel (about 75%).
Clinical Pharmacist – Primary Care/Internal Medicine
- Employer: Axil Health
- Location: Raeford, NC (in clinics with regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, not listed
Lead Chronic Care Management, Transition Care Management, and Remote Patient Monitoring services under collaborative practice agreements. Ideal for pharmacists who want direct patient panels, tech-enabled care, and a say in how programs are built; open to retail and clinical pharmacists with an active NC license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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