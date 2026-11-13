Raeford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level lab work to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there’s likely something here that fits your skills.

Employer: Brighter Futures Therapy Services, LLC

Brighter Futures Therapy Services, LLC Location: Raeford, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 per year

This BCBA-owned practice offers a manageable caseload (about 20–30 billable hours) and strong clinical support so you can focus on high-quality, client-centered ABA care. Comes with a long list of benefits, including health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE credits, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Healogics

Location: Raeford, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $37.78 – $47.61 per hour

Work as an RN in an outpatient wound care center, handling intake, discharge, and ongoing case management for chronic wound patients. This role includes opportunities to train in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and vein clinic work, plus quality improvement and patient education.

Employer: Cape Fear Valley Medical Center – Hoke Hospital

Location: Raeford, NC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Full-time, Day shift Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re starting out in healthcare and like hands-on lab work. You’ll process specimens, do phlebotomy, register patients, and support core lab testing across multiple areas, with steady daytime hours.

Employer: Brighter Futures Therapy Services, LLC

Brighter Futures Therapy Services, LLC Location: Raeford, NC 28376 (in person)

(in person) Type: Likely Full-time (noted as salaried)

Likely Full-time (noted as salaried) Salary: $55,000 – $80,000 per year

Join a small, BCBA-led team providing ABA services for kids with autism across clinic, home, and school settings. You’ll help with treatment implementation, data review, and staff support, with strong benefits and a flexible schedule.

Employer: HCC At Home

Location: Raeford, NC (travel to multiple facilities)

(travel to multiple facilities) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: From $15.00 per hour

Day-shift travel CNA role (no weekends unless you volunteer) supporting providers with foot care services, vitals, and charting in nursing and assisted living facilities. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and requires high travel (about 75%).

Employer: Axil Health

Location: Raeford, NC (in clinics with regional travel)

(in clinics with regional travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, not listed

Lead Chronic Care Management, Transition Care Management, and Remote Patient Monitoring services under collaborative practice agreements. Ideal for pharmacists who want direct patient panels, tech-enabled care, and a say in how programs are built; open to retail and clinical pharmacists with an active NC license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.