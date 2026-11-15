Radnor Township neighbors are giving away some stylish size 8 shoes and boots. If you wear this size, this is a great chance to refresh your closet for free.

Item: New black knee-high boots, size 8

Condition: New

Details: Stylish design with block heels and side zippers

Location: Radnor Park Trail, Wayne, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are unworn, tall black boots with a solid block heel and easy-on side zippers. Great if you want a dressy look that’s still stable and comfortable.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black leather clogs, size 8

Condition: Preowned, excellent condition

Details: Comfortable slip-on style

Location: Radnor Park Trail, Wayne, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

These comfy black leather clogs are in excellent shape and easy to slip on and off. A nice everyday shoe if you’re on your feet a lot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray knee-high suede leather boots, size 8

Condition: Excellent condition

Details: Stylish tall suede boots

Location: Radnor Park Trail, Wayne, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

These gray suede boots are tall and stylish, and the poster says they’re in excellent condition. A good pick if you want something a bit different from basic black.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these go quickly, so if something looks like a good fit for you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.